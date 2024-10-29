Cerritos College Secures $3 Million Grant to Support Hispanic Student Achievements

Cerritos College has made another significant step toward enhancing student success, particularly for its Hispanic/Latinx community. The college recently secured a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This funding is aimed at improving Hispanic students’ enrollment, performance, and graduation rates.

For students juggling academics and outside responsibilities, resources that provide support—both in and outside the classroom—are more important than ever. If you’re facing difficulties with assignments, PaperWriter can write a paper for you, providing professional help with your writing tasks. Services like these offer students the tools they need to excel.

Initiatives Funded by the Grant

The $3 million grant was given to Cerritos College through the DHSI program. This five-year grant will support the implementation of the MADE project, developed to improve enrollment and outcomes for Hispanic/Latinx students.

The DHSI program aims to expand educational opportunities at Hispanic-serving institutions nationwide, with Cerritos College being one of 49 institutions to benefit from this year’s grants, which total more than $28 million.

Impact on Hispanic Students

The MADE project will play a crucial role in improving key areas for Hispanic/Latinx students, such as increasing dual enrollment and participation in the Cerritos Complete program, reducing course-level equity gaps, and boosting graduation rates. In addition to these goals, the grant will help the college build essential infrastructure and provide new mentoring opportunities for both staff and students. This aligns with the college’s broader mission of fostering student persistence and success.

Cerritos College, with a Hispanic/Latinx student population comprising nearly 70 percent of its students, has consistently prioritized meeting the needs of its diverse community. Since the launch of its Cerritos Complete Promise Program in 2015, the initiative has helped over 10,000 students by providing access to financial and academic resources. This program has played a significant role in boosting student success, with graduation rates for participants being almost three times higher compared to the overall student body. The MADE project builds on this success, aiming to further enhance opportunities for students in the years to come.

Cerritos College’s dual enrollment program has also made significant progress, growing by over 566 percent since 2016. This program has enabled students to earn college credits while still in high school, providing them with an early advantage on their path to higher education.

In the 2023-24 academic year alone, the college awarded a record 8,157 degrees and certificates, with Hispanic/Latinx students accounting for a 179 percent increase in these awards over the last decade. This new grant is expected to further elevate the college’s impact on student achievement and social mobility.

​​Student Support Services

In addition to academic resources, Cerritos College provides a wide range of support services designed to ensure that Hispanic/Latinx students succeed both in and out of the classroom. These services address the holistic needs of students, recognizing that academic success often depends on access to essential resources that enhance mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Here are a few vital services offered by Cerritos College:

Counseling and Advising: Personalized academic counseling is available to help students create educational plans tailored to their goals. Advisors work closely with students to ensure they stay on track for graduation, providing critical guidance throughout their college journey.

Personalized academic counseling is available to help students create educational plans tailored to their goals. Advisors work closely with students to ensure they stay on track for graduation, providing critical guidance throughout their college journey. Mental Health Resources: Recognizing the increasing demand for emotional well-being services, Cerritos College offers complimentary mental health resources, including one-on-one counseling and wellness workshops. These initiatives play a vital role in helping students cope with stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues that can affect their academic progress.

Recognizing the increasing demand for emotional well-being services, Cerritos College offers complimentary mental health resources, including one-on-one counseling and wellness workshops. These initiatives play a vital role in helping students cope with stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues that can affect their academic progress. Basic Needs Assistance: Recognizing that food and housing insecurity are significant barriers for many students, Cerritos College offers programs like The Falcon’s Nest, which provides access to food pantries, housing resources, and emergency grants to students in need.

Recognizing that food and housing insecurity are significant barriers for many students, Cerritos College offers programs like The Falcon’s Nest, which provides access to food pantries, housing resources, and emergency grants to students in need. Tutoring and Academic Workshops: Tutoring services are available for a range of subjects, ensuring students have the academic support they need. Additionally, workshops on study skills, time management, and exam preparation help students build the necessary tools to thrive in their courses.

Tutoring services are available for a range of subjects, ensuring students have the academic support they need. Additionally, workshops on study skills, time management, and exam preparation help students build the necessary tools to thrive in their courses. Career Counseling: Through career counseling and job placement services, the college helps students prepare for life beyond graduation. Cerritos College equips students for the job market by offering workshops focused on resume writing, interview techniques, and networking with potential employers.

Long-Term Vision

Cerritos College is committed to not only improving immediate student outcomes but also fostering long-term success for Hispanic/Latinx students. Beyond just improving enrollment and graduation figures, the college is dedicated to cultivating an environment where students are fully supported and empowered to achieve their academic and personal potential. The college’s long-term vision is to ensure that Hispanic/Latinx students thrive academically and gain the skills necessary for upward mobility in their careers and communities.

Here are five key ways Cerritos College is working toward this goal:

Expanding Mentorship Programs

By connecting Hispanic/Latinx students with mentors who understand their unique challenges, the college aims to offer personalized guidance and support. Mentorship helps students navigate academic, social, and professional hurdles, giving them a clear path to success.

Increasing Access to Career Development Resources

The college plans to expand its career development services, offering internships, job placement assistance, and workshops that prepare students for high-demand industries.

Enhancing Cultural Representation in Curriculum

Cerritos College recognizes the importance of representation in education. By including more culturally relevant materials in the curriculum, the college helps Hispanic/Latinx students feel seen and understood, boosting their engagement and academic success.

Supporting Financial Aid and Scholarship Programs

A significant barrier for many students is the financial burden of higher education. The college is committed to increasing access to scholarships and financial aid, ensuring that financial challenges don’t stand in the way of academic achievement for Hispanic/Latinx students.

Building Stronger Community Partnerships

Collaborating with local organizations and businesses, Cerritos College aims to create more opportunities for students to connect with their communities. These partnerships will provide students with additional resources.

Conclusion

Cerritos College’s efforts to support Hispanic/Latinx students reflect a larger, long-term vision for educational equity and student success. The $3 million grant will be instrumental in launching programs and best paper writing services that not only address current challenges but also create sustainable paths for future achievements. By focusing on mentorship, career development, and community engagement, the college is paving the way for Hispanic/Latinx students to excel academically and thrive in their professional lives.

Like this: Like Loading...