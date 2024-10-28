Is Being Scared at Halloween a Healthy Emotion?

As Halloween approaches, many children and adults alike will visit haunted houses and other scary places with the aim of enjoying a good scare that is shared with friends and family without any second thoughts of causing negative lingering effects.

But, did you ever wonder why we may enjoy a good scare around Halloween whereas during the rest of the year, fear is not a desirable emotion most of us would want to wish on anyone else?

“The difference between scary movies or haunted houses causing fear in us is that we know that the threat isn’t real and that the experience will end,” said Dr. Ashley Zucker, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “So that release of adrenaline in the context of actually being safe is then perceived as euphoria.”

When we get scared or experience fear, several things are happening all at once, says Dr. Zucker. First, our fight or flight response gets triggered in a part of our brain called the amygdala. This starts the release of stress hormones that triggers a rush of adrenaline. Our heart rate and blood pressure increase, our eyes dilate and our other senses become heightened. So being scared becomes a full body experience.

One reason people enjoy being scared during Halloween time or by watching a horror movie is because it gives us the opportunity to strategize about what we might do in a real-life unpredictable situation, though in a safe place where we know the fear is fictional, Dr. Zucker continued. Some research has shown that when children’s play involves some risk or fear, it can actually be a protective factor against anxiety because we learn how to navigate the unpredictable.

“There’s also a sense of accomplishment or satisfaction for making it through a scary event even when, again, we know we’re safe,” says Dr. Zucker, who practices in San Bernardino. “We often also enjoy these scary situations more when we do it with others because we know we’re in the experience and the emotions together.”

Dr. Zucker cautions that it’s important to keep in mind that everyone has a different threshold of what they find scary and what they can tolerate before it goes too far and actually becomes harmful. Children and adults who have a history of trauma may be more easily triggered in scary situations and it can lead to more symptoms or problems, she warns.

For young children in particular, it may be more difficult for them to differentiate between pretend and real scary situations or experiences, says Dr. Zucker, who practices in San Bernardino. So it’s important to recognize the developmental level of the child and the scary situation or show/movie they’re watching.

“Let’s remember that if fear goes too far, it can potentially cause anxiety and panic,” Dr. Zucker warned. “If you or a child cannot stop thinking about the scary experience, or it starts to impact your sleep or your ability to go to school or work or function in other ways, it may be an indication that you should reach out to a professional for help.”

