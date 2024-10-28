Card Games You Can Play at Live Casinos

Card games are a staple of the gambling world. Certainly, they are not the only games that populate casinos. But, more often than not, when people think of casino games, card games are some of the first to come to mind.

With the growing success of online gambling, a lot of people are just now discovering casino games, and playing them for the first time. However, the aspect of online gambling that truly attracts many is rather new. Live casinos are a huge hit in 2024.

What are Live Casinos?

Through the use of livestream technology, online casinos have found a way to bring the gambling establishment to you. We are talking, of course, about live casino websites. These websites host a number of games where a living dealer is interacting with a crowd of fans, who are placing bets using a text or voice chat.

There are a lot of benefits that live casinos have over typical online casinos. For one, there is a lot more human interaction, which plenty of gamblers enjoy. However, it also means that the games are limited. Still, there is a good selection of games, especially card games to choose from. In this article, we are going over the most popular ones.

Blackjack

Blackjack is, by far, the most popular card game at online casinos. In fact, the game has remained at the top of the casino world for a few centuries. From a gameplay perspective, blackjack is quite a simple game; all players have to do is reach the highest number, without exceeding 21, by drawing new cards.

However, that isn’t what makes blackjack popular. While the simplicity certainly helps, the reason blackjack’s success at live casinos is so great is because of its relatively low house edge. Blackjack’s house edge rarely exceeds 1.5%, making it one of the lowest-house advantage games at any casino.

Baccarat

Though baccarat does not enjoy the same level of popularity as blackjack, it is also one of the most popular card games in the world. In fact, there was a time when baccarat dominated casinos, and was even more popular than blackjack. Like the aforementioned game, Baccarat is a banking game.

This means that players don’t compete against each other, but rather all individually compete against the banker (or dealer). Much like blackjack, the goal is to reach a certain number of points (9, rather than 21 in this case). Thanks to live casinos, baccarat is regaining a lot of its former popularity.

Texas Hold ‘em

Poker, Texas Hold ‘em is the most popular iteration of the beloved game. While it is rare to find poker at online casinos, Texas hold ‘em tends to be a staple of live casinos. With the rules somewhat altered to fit the online aspect, Texas hold ‘em remains a popular option for many live gambling enjoyers.

For the unaware, Texas Hold ‘em is a version of poker that involves the banker dealing two private cards and five community cards. Players can then mix and match the private with the community cards, in order to get a winning combination.

Like this: Like Loading...