Deported Veterans Mural Dedication in Hawaiian Gardens

October 24, 2024

Join Veterans, military families, local community leaders, dignitaries and community members at a ceremonial unveiling of a mural dedicated to deported veterans – painted by Artist Javier Salazar – which will occur on Sunday October 27 at 11AM – 12:30PM at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7243 located at 12064 Centralia St. Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716.

Even after faithfully serving this country, it is estimated that over 96,000 US veterans have been deported and denied basic benefits that are promised to all US veterans.

Javier Ortiz, VFW Post Commander said, “Veterans are willing to lay down their lives for our country, so it is our duty to support our brothers and sisters that are vulnerable to deportation and those who have already been deported.

We take our motto seriously when we say, ‘Leave No One Behind.’”

Food will be served following the ceremony.

The actual mural installation will be the day before the unveiling on Saturday Oct. 26 starting at 1 p.m., which will be will be erected at the VFW Post by VFW post members, other veterans, ABCUSD high school students and community members.

For more information about deported veterans please visit https://leavenoonebehindmuralproject.org/

Or call Robert Vivar 619-327-6673, [email protected]

