Metro Awarded $231 Million for Southeast Gateway Line

Supervisor Hahn leads delegation to Sacramento in May 2024 to advocate for the Southeast Gateway Line which was awarded $231 million. Pictured from left to right: Metro Director Fernando Dutra, Huntington Park Mayor Karina Macias, Supervisor Janice Hahn, Gateway Cities COG Executive Director Hector De La Torre, Paramount Councilmember Isabel Aguayo, and Artesia Mayor Pro Tem Ali Taj.

October 23, 2024

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn celebrated the announcement by Governor Newsom awarding a $231 million grant to the Southeast Gateway Line project. The funding comes from the State Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program and the $231 million grant to the Southeast Gateway Line is the largest single award in this cycle.

Hahn traveled to Sacramento in May with a delegation of leaders from Southeast LA and the Gateway Cities to advocate for this funding.

The Southeast Gateway Line is a new Metro light rail transit line that will stretch from Artesia through Cerritos, Bellflower, Paramount, Downey, South Gate, Cudahy, Bell, Huntington Park, Vernon, and unincorporated Florence-Firestone to Union Station which will provide fast, reliable transit service to communities that have long been underserved. Along the route, one-in-five residents are transit dependent and do not have their own car.

“This is exactly what we have been working toward and what this project needs,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I appreciate Governor Newsom and his team for answering our call and recognizing the importance of the Southeast Gateway Line to the future of this region and I thank the entire Metro board for prioritizing this project.”

The area is currently home to over 600,000 jobs, which is projected to increase to over 700,000 jobs by 2042. The area also has a high projected population and employment densities that are five times higher than LA County, with 44 percent of the population below the poverty line and 18 percent of households that do not own a car. The area has several Environmental Justice Communities populated by a majority-minority community with 65 percent minority residents, with Hispanic/Latino groups alone accounting for 51 percent.

“This is a tremendous day for Southeast LA and continues to demonstrate Metro’s and the State’s commitment to securing funds to construct the new rail line in this heavily transit-dependent area,” said Metro Board First Vice Chair Fernando Dutra. “I also think this shows how much the State cares about our disadvantaged communities and the residents who live and work here.”

The project will provide direct connection to the Metro C Line (Green), Metro A Line (Blue) and LA County’s broader regional transit network. Connecting this area to Metro’s rail network will provide alternatives to driving and improves accessibility to jobs and job-related opportunities, as well as to medical facilities, institutions of higher education, and other places of interest in Los Angeles County.

“Metro would like to thank Governor Newsom for his commitment to funding projects that will help California reach its climate goals and CalSTA Secretary Omishakin for his leadership on transportation and transit investments,” said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “For too long, Angelenos in southeast LA County have been disconnected from Metro’s rail system, but with these additional funds, we move closer to giving Southeast LA and Gateway City residents a world-class light rail line to serve this growing area of our County.”

Supervisor Hahn and Metro leaders will break ground next week on “Advance Utility Relocation” for the Southeast Gateway Line ahead of major construction for the project.

Advance Utility Relocation Groundbreaking Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: 18644 Alburtis Ave, Artesia, CA 90701

