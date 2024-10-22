22 October, 2024 13:50

As children of all ages prepare for and look forward to “trick or treating” this Halloween, many parents are rightfully asking themselves how they can ensure that their little ghosts and goblins will be safe and sound during this upcoming festive holiday.

Dr. Lisa P. Luu, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Downey, encourages parents to make lasting memories with their children. However, she notes it’s also important to remember there are important avoidable safety hazards lurking that can result in injury and illness.

A good start is to make sure your children are up to date with their COVID-19 and flu vaccines, she said. Additionally, Dr. Luu addressed several scary health issues parents should be aware of to ensure their little munchkins have a safe and happy Halloween.

Examine Treats

Before your child eats any treat, Dr. Luu advised parents to look at the label if their children suffer from allergies. “I would advise against eating any treats without labels,” she said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us food allergies account for 35% to 50% of all cases of severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions such as against peanuts. It’s also a good idea that in case your child suffers a severe allergic reaction, it’s a good idea to have easy access to an epinephrine auto-injector if prescribed.” If labels are not available or allergen information is not readily available online, then consider switching out known safe treats or non-food items.

Avoid Hand Injuries

For many parents, carving a pumpkin for Halloween is a treasured family tradition shared with their children. However, many children suffer from carving knife injuries each year that can lead to severe, but preventable, injuries. To avoid an unwanted and scary visit to the emergency room, Dr. Luu advises parents to have young children draw the pattern on the pumpkin, clean out the inside pulp and seeds with a spoon, but leave the knife work to the adults. Another tip for parents is to consider using a cookie cutter instead.

Beware of Fire hazards

Many parents and children love decorating their home for Halloween with spooky decorations that also may include lighted ornaments. Unfortunately, this can result in some truly scary fire safety hazards. As such, to be safe, Dr. Luu advises that it’s better to light up your jack-o-lantern with glow sticks or electric candles instead of candles. “This is advisable because many decorations are very flammable and can result in injury and property damage,” she notes. According to FEMA, the top five causes of most Halloween fires include careless actions and electrical malfunctions.

Selecting Safe Costumes

On Halloween, every child wants to wear a costume that’s second to none. But some costumes can pose a hazard, so it’s important to follow some guidelines. For instance, if a mask is worn, it should have large enough eye holes for a child see clearly, Dr. Luu says. She also advised that children wear bright and reflective costumes so that they are more visible. Parents should also be on the lookout for small parts on costumes that could cause young children to choke. Lastly, costumes should not be too big or too long as that may result in a child tripping and inuring themselves.

Face paint/Costume contact lenses

Before you apply makeup near your child’s eyes, it’s important to know it could contain harmful chemicals, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. If makeup is applied, it should be applied in small amounts to the arm or back of the person who will be wearing it to test safety. The appearance of a rash, redness, swelling or other signs of irritation could indicate an allergic reaction and should be avoided. Additionally, the American Academy of Ophthalmology warns that though wearing costume contact lenses on Halloween can be a real scream, the scare from non-prescription contact lenses can be all too real when chemical exposure or potentially blinding infections take place. As such, they should be avoided.

Pedestrian safety

Since trick-or-treating can take place when it’s dark, Dr. Luu encourages parents to provide children with flashlights or glowsticks for lighting and greater visibility, which can be incorporated into the costumes. Another option is sticking reflective arm bands or reflective tape to bags or costumes to ensure your child can be seen. It’s recommended that parents review street safety ahead of time with their children.

COVID-19 safety

Last, but not least, although COVID-19 may not be as much on the minds of parents this Halloween, Dr. Luu encourages children to wear a mask as part of their costume, when possible, to maximize protection.

Also, children should always wash their hands with soap upon returning from trick-or-treating. It’s also critically important to only eat factory-wrapped treats and candy, as that is a safer practice.

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...