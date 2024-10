Cat Adoption Event in Tustin October 26 By Tiny Paws and Whiskers

It’s CAT-OBER voted best month to adopt a cat by cat lovers everywhere!

Paw and Whiskers will be having an adoption event at Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies in Tustin this Saturday, October 26.

If you’re interested in adopting you could submit an application ahead of time you’ll be pre-approved!

Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies

1071 Old Irvine Blvd.

Tustin, Ca. 92780

