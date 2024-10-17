‘Wonders Of Creation; Art, Science And Innovation in the Islamic World’ at the San Diego Museum of Art

Incense burner. East Iranian world, 12th–13th century. Bronze; cast in openwork, inlaid with turquoise faience and glass eye. The al-Sabah Collection, Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, Kuwait, LNS 1218 M.

October 17, 2024

By Lydia Ringwald

For solace and inspiration, enjoy a day at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park viewing stunningly beautiful art treasures in the museum collection and intriguing touring exhibitions.

A special exhibit experience ‘Wonders of Creation: Art, Science and Innovation in the Islamic World’ with over 200 art treasures from the 8th century and into the present, includes intriguing artworks by contemporary artists inspired by the art of ancient Islamic culture and civilization and will be on display through January 5, 2025.

The inspiration for the exhibit is the ancient 13th century manuscript by Zakariyya bin Muhammad al-Qazwini, The Wonders of Creation and the Rarities of Existence, a revolutionary cosmography of the universe that blends scientific knowledge and the marvels of nature with marvels of human creation in art and literature.

Lavish illuminated manuscripts, rare ancient ceramic and glassware, fine textiles, astrolabes and star maps, talismans with rare gems, bronze and wood sculptures and architectural motifs are testimony to the ingenuity and craftsmanship of the Islamic world.

Star map depicting the Northern & Southern celestial hemispheres (with constellations inscribed in Devanagari). India, Jaipur, ca. 1780. Ink, opaque watercolor, and gold on paper. Pritzker Collection, Chicago. Photo credit: Michael Tropea.

A highlight in the exhibit are several actual original ancient astrolabes with swiveling disks, accompanied on a nearby screen with video AI tech imagery, to enhance understanding of the the operation of the ancient astrolabe and star map technology for exploration of the universe.

The exhibition includes artworks from the Sabah Collection, Dar Al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, Kuwait and the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, that is visiting the U.S. for the first time.

Contemporary artworks by acclaimed artists Ala Ebtekar and the dazzling mirror installations of Monir Farmanfarmanian also intrigue and delight. The living influence of the art and artifacts in the ‘Wonders of Creation’ exhibit continues to inspire the work of contemporary artists Faig Ahmed, Kourosh Beigpour, Pouran Jinchi, Hayv Kahraman, Pantea Karimi, Issam Kourbaj, Sherin Guirgues, Timo Nasseri and Parviz Tanavoli, who have all contributed artworks to the exhibition.

Edifying events scheduled during the exhibition include a Symposium at 10 am on November 1, 2024 featuring Dr. Silke Ackermann, Director of the History of Science Museum, University of Oxford; Dr. Omniya Abdel Barr, architect and Head of Development, Egyptian Heritage Rescue Foundation; Dr. Moya Carey, Curator of Islamic Collections, Chester Beatty Library, Dublin; Sherin Guirguis, artist; Pantea Karimi, multidisciplinary artist, researcher, and educator. A lecture featuring Dr. Ladan Akbarnia, Curator of South Asian and Islamic Art at The San Diego Museum of Art and curator of Wonders of Creation and Ala Ebtekar, artist and creator of a work of art commissioned for the exhibition, A Thousand Years of Light (2024) is followed by a reception at 6 pm on November 1 in a special ticketed event.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, enjoy a free Festival on the San Diego Museum steps and plaza from 1-5 pm, featuring performances by the exotic futurist singer and composer Felukah on her ‘Before the Sun’ world tour that has visited Paris, Berlin and Cairo and the Middle Earth Ensemble, showcasing traditional Middle Eastern instruments.

Free museum entry from 1-5 pm accompanies this Festival event.

Funding for this exhibition is possible with support from Getty through the PST Art: Art & Science Collide Initiative, the National Endowment for the Humanities, National Endowment for the Arts, City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture and by and many other generous donors whose passionate belief in the value of art continues to sustain and nurture us.

The ‘Wonders of Creation, Art, Science and Innovation in the Islamic World’ is on display through January 5, 2025, with to plan ahead to for travel to San Diego to enjoy this unique art opportunity.

Visit sdmart.org for museum hours and location and for special events and presentations during the exhibition.

Friday, November 1 | 10:00 a.m.

Symposium

Friday, November 1 | 6:00 p.m.

Friends’ Lecture

Saturday, November 23 | 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Wonders of Creation: On the Steps at SDMA

