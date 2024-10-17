Pico Rivera to Host Public Workshop on ‘Power Choice’ Solar and Battery Program

October 17, 2024

Pico Rivera Innovative Municipal Energy (PRIME), the City’s Community Choice Energy provider, will be hosting a public workshop about their new Power Choice program.

This cutting-edge, PRIME-led initiative provides all Pico Rivera residents with access to rooftop solar panels and Tesla Powerwall batteries — at no upfront costs and with no credit check required. PRIME’s goal is to make renewable energy accessible to all households.

The workshop will be held on Oct. 26, from 12-1:30 p.m., at the Pico Rivera City Hall Council Chambers and offers an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn about the program and its benefits, such as long-term electricity bill savings, rate hike protection and backup power options during outages.

This event will feature a Q&A session and bilingual on-site enrollment assistance. As an added bonus, the first 50 residents to sign up will receive a complimentary Tesla EV Wall Connector courtesy of PRIME.

We hope you’ll share the news about this important outreach event with your audience! A press release is attached. Please let me know if you’d like more details, or if you’re interested in covering the workshop.

Like this: Like Loading...