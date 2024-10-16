The Key to Surviving Breast Cancer is Early Diagnosis and Treatment

As the nation observes October as national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s vitally important for women to have a good understanding of this potentially deadly disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),about 42,000 women in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer. Also, Black women have a higher rate of death from breast cancer than all other women.

Consider the following alarming statistics, according to BreastCancer.org:

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the U.S.

Each year, about 30% of all newly diagnosed cancers in women are breast cancer.

In 2024, approximately 310,720 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, 16% of which will be in women younger than 50 years of age.

About 66% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage — before cancer has spread outside of the breast — when treatments tend to work better.

There are currently more than four million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. This includes women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment.

According to Dr. Kelly Huynh, a surgical oncologist with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, most breast cancers are found in women aged 50 or older, but younger women are not immune to this disease. The CDC notes about 10% of all new cases of breast cancer in the U.S. are found in women younger than age 45. Men can also get breast cancer, but it’s not as common. Less than 1% of breast cancers occur in men, the CDC reports.

“For women, screening mammograms are so important because they detect breast cancer early and that paves the way for early treatment, which is key to survival,” Dr. Huynh said. “As such, my advice is don’t play Russian roulette with your life by ignoring such a generally routine examination. Consult with your health care provider to see if you’re due for a mammogram.”

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast that is used to screen for breast cancer. Mammograms can find tumors that are too small for a woman or her doctor to feel. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends women start breast cancer screening at age 40 instead of the previously recommended starting age of 50. The USPSTF notes women should get screening mammograms every other year from ages 40 to 74.

What Are the Symptoms of Breast Cancer?

According to the CDC, there are different symptoms of breast cancer, which include:

Any change in the size or shape of the breast.

Pain in any area of the breast.

Nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood).

A new lump in the breast or underarm.

Breast Cancer Risks

The CDC notes many factors over the course of a lifetime can influence a woman’s breast cancer risk. You may not be able to change some factors, such as getting older or your family history, but you can help lower your risk of breast cancer by taking care of your health in the following ways:

Keep a healthy weight.

Exercise regularly.

If you have a family history of breast cancer, talk to your doctor about other ways to lower your risk.

If you’re taking or have been told to take hormone replacement or birth control pills, ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you.

Don’t drink alcohol, or limit alcoholic drinks.

If possible, breastfeed your children.

“It’s important to adopt a healthy lifestyle throughout your life, as that will help lower your risk of developing breast cancer and other forms of cancer,” Dr. Huynh said. “It will improve your chances of surviving cancer if you do get it.”

Kaiser Permanente offers valuable information about breast cancer.

