Police: Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from hotel in Argentina

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

The English singer was 31.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘All of Those Voices’ in London Thursday, March 16, 2023.Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Payne joined One Direction at the group’s inception in 2010 after appearing on the show “X Factor.” The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 and the album “LP1” in 2019.

