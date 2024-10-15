6 Best Ways to Bond with a Dog

Humans love interacting with animals, and most domesticated pets live with us. Dogs are especially great because they can entertain themselves or join you on all your adventures.

This type of bonding may not come naturally to you or your pet, so it could be a challenge to make the right connection. That doesn’t mean you should keep the relationship at a distance, though, because there is nothing more powerful than the love and dedication that a dog provides.

Here are the best ways to bond with a dog to reach that intimate level of trust and love.

Train Them

Training is a way to connect with your dog, teach desirable behaviours, and correct bad ones. It is also a teaching and rewarding system that allows you to give your dog love and their favourite treats.

Training gives your dog a cerebral workout as they learn and memorize what you teach them, and they understand the reward. This makes a deeper connection with them because they want to be praised and shown love, and they will modify their behaviour to get that from you.

Exercise Them

This is another activity that you can share with your dog that will bring you closer together. Dogs are active animals, and they need exercise. It is also good for you to get out and have movement, so set up a daily schedule where you go for walks, hikes, and runs.

Beyond the benefits of companionship, your dog can experience new smells and sights and have a great appetite. Then, all they want to do is lie beside you and rest.

Feed Them

We all know this is mandatory, but many people need to think more about the food they buy for their dogs. While dog food has real costs, you should invest time in understanding their nutritional needs because a healthy dog is happy.

Research or ask your local pet shop to see the best food for your breed. Recommendations may include Orijen dog food among other reputable brands. Some shops carry various food options beyond dry so that you can experiment with raw, frozen, wet, and dehydrated food. You are giving your dog nutritious food that tastes great, shows love, and builds a strong connection that your pet will certainly appreciate.

Cuddle Them

Dogs are known for their dedication and unconditional love, so it’s easy to create a bond with them if you put in the effort. Their faithfulness and loyalty come out when you spend quality and quantity time together.

Cuddling with your dog will also release its happy hormones and build trust in you. This physical touch creates a lasting connection that your dog remembers; it will long to snuggle up when you give it the opportunity. Leave space in your life for these cuddle times, and stroke, brush, pet, and scratch your pet. Dogs also love communication, so talk to them while you are together for even greater benefit.

Give Them Space

This is the opposite of the last idea but about balance with your dog. Your dog’s activities and attention can sometimes be overwhelming, and they need time to rest and recharge.

This is part of their behavioural needs, so set up a comfortable, quiet, secluded space. They will know when they need to be secluded and join you when they are recharged and ready for attention. This also builds resilience when left alone in the house, especially for puppies.

Play with Them

Dogs love to play, which can be incorporated into exercise or hanging around at home. Buy dog toys from your local pet store and introduce them individually to see what they like best. There are:

Plush toys

Chew toys

Dental toys

Water toys

Rope toys

Toss toys

Dog toys are stimulating and just fun for your pet and you. It gets you wrestling and playing fetch and will excite your dog in the best way. Let them take their favourite toy to bed with them, too.

These are the best ways to bond with your dog. Ultimately, the most important thing you can do is be present with them as much as possible. Remember, while your dog is only a small part of your life, you are their whole world. Take this to heart and practice as many methods as possible so your bond is like super glue!

