10-Million-Pound Meat Recall Affects Hundreds of Products at Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, and More

October 15, 2024

A 10-million-pound meat recall linked to possible listeria contamination has impacted hundreds of ready-to-eat products sold across major U.S. grocery stores, including Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, and several other retailers.

On Oct. 9, BrucePac, a Woodburn, Oregon-based pre-cooked meat producer, recalled a total of 9,986,245 pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) performed routine testing that found items returning positive for Listeria monocytogenes on BrucePac meat and poultry products produced at the company’s Durant, Oklahoma factory from June 19 to Oct. 8, 2024.

The initial announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said BrucePac is recalling items with establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” printed inside or below the USDA mark of inspection. The announcement was followed by updates on specific products and locations where they are being sold. Affected products have been shipped to distributors and other establishments across the United States, including restaurants and other food service providers.

The USDA released a 326-page document showing the labels of affected products from specific retailers, brands, and food items containing the recalled meats.

Some affected items include ready-to-eat wraps and salads, meal kits, tacos, and sandwiches sold at 7-Eleven, Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi, Amazon Fresh, Save Mart, Wegmans, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Meijer, Albertsons, and Publix.

Due to further distribution, some of the products may show different establishment numbers. For example, certain lots of Trader Joe’s Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken included in the recall display establishment numbers 44818, 21794, or 34513, with best-by dates of 10/7/2024 or prior.

Other items, such as El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken and Cheese Taquitos, exhibit a much longer list of lot codes and best-by dates that are similarly included in the recall.

The FSIS encourages consumers to frequently check its website for additional updates and to review the document for specific brand names, establishment codes, and the best-by dates affected by the recall.

The FSIS also advises customers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged to neither serve nor use the products, but to dispose of or return them.

Listeria Monocytogenes

Listeria is a bacteria that contaminates many foods, according to the CDC. People who consume foods contaminated with the bacteria can experience Listeria infection, leading to intestinal illness or even invasive illness—meaning that the bacteria spread beyond the intestines. The infection can be particularly serious for adults aged 65 and over, pregnant women, newborns, and people with weak immune systems.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” the FSIS writes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the Brucepac products, but people who are concerned about contracting the illness should contact a health care provider, the announcement said.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to [email protected]

