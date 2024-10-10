Popular Sports Across the Globe for Sports Betting

Sports betting has been one of the trends all over the globe and is a way in which people of all ages get to place bets on football games, marathon races and the like. Every country has its own preferred sport and they are as many as the countries themselves. Here is a list of the most known sports for betting across different countries and continents of the world.

South Africa: Rugby

Rugby is one of the most popular sports in South Africa and, of course, among those who like to engage in Betway sports betting. This is especially so in the Rugby World Cup and the Super Rugby; these are two of the most watched rugby events in South Africa. In South Africa people bet on different teams, scores and other parameters of athletes and teams. This is because, South Africa is one of the most rugby-passionate countries in the world, and the Springboks are still one of the most powerful teams in the world and therefore rugby betting has become one of the most popular types of betting in the country.

Ethiopia: Marathon Running

Ethiopia has become a home of marathon runners where people have witnessed some of the fastest athletes in the long distance category. Though marathon running is not a conventional betting sport, it has created interest in Ethiopia for the betting fraternity. Ethiopian fans follow major international marathons, like Boston and London, as well as their country’s best athletes. It is normal for people to make their bets on the time of finish, position and of course the winning of the race. Ethiopian athletes have always been amongst the best in the world, and as such, Ethiopian people have embraced the sport wholeheartedly and their betting culture.

USA: American Football

American football is the most watched sport in the United States as well as the most wagered-on sport in the US by the public. The National Football League (NFL) excites millions of fans who bet on any aspect of the game and the players in it, as well as the points and lines that make up the game. The Super Bowl, the final championship game of the NFL, is one of the most popular and most gambled-on sports events. Statistics show that College Football also receives a lot of attention from fans on Betway and they place their bets on games from the simplest form of betting which is the moneyline to the most complicated form of betting.

Canada: Ice Hockey

It would be impossible to talk about Canada and not mention ice hockey – this is why it is one of the most widespread sports for betting in the country. The game has gained popularity in Canada and has its own league, the National Hockey League, as have other international matches and regional championships Canadians like to watch and place their bets on. In hockey betting you can make bets on such outcomes as the winner of the match, the total number of goals in the given match and the specific number of goals that a player will make. Since Canada is one of the powerhouses of ice hockey and betting is highly popular in this country, people of Canada love to place their Betway sports bets on hockey games.

China: Ping Pong

Table tennis also known as ping pong is one of the games that have been loved by the Chinese population, players and even the bettors. Ping pong is one of the most successful sports in China and has been championing the international ping pong arena for many years. Therefore, ping pong betting has grown in the recent past, especially with the aid of online betting sites. Generally, the commonest bets are as to which team will win a given match, how many points the victor will get in the match and the performance of the players in the game. It is a very fast game and that is why it is also very popular among people who love to bet on various games.

Australia: Cricket

Cricket is one of the most favorite sports in Australia and many people like to watch and make bets on the games. Some of the cricket bet types that Australians can use to place their bets on Betway include; which team will win the match, which batsman will do well, which bowler will perform well and how many runs or wickets. It might be Test matches, One Day Internationals or T20 cricket, betting on cricket is one of the most popular sports to bet on in Australia.

England: Football

Football is the most popular sport in England and more than that, football is a culture there. The Premier League is among the most popular tournaments in the world concerning football and Betway betting. English football fans can make their bets of various including the winning margins, players to score and particular scores. Some of those that are current are the English Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and many more that are happening all through the year and this has made football betting a social norm in England.

From rugby in South Africa to football in England, Betway sports betting is as varied as the many types of sports it covers. There is usually a very strong preference in every country because it involves the culture and history of the country in question and their national pride.



