A Vote for Our Future: Strengthening Artesia Through the Tax Ballot Measure AAA

October 10, 2024

By Ali Sajjad Taj, Mayor pro tem, Artesia

As a fellow resident of Artesia, I believe we all share a deep sense of pride in our city and its future. We are fortunate to live in a community that values safety, growth, and the well-being of every individual who calls this place home. In this November election, we have the chance to take meaningful action in shaping that future by supporting the tax ballot measure AAA, an initiative that promises to improve essential services across our city.

The overwhelming support for this AAA measure, as reflected in a recent citywide survey, shows that our community understands its significance. We aren’t just talking about numbers and percentages here—we’re talking about real, impactful changes that will benefit every resident in Artesia.

One of the key areas that will see immediate improvements is public safety. We all want to feel safe in our homes and when walking around our neighborhoods. This measure will ensure that our local police and fire departments have the resources they need to keep Artesia a safe and secure place. With additional funding, we can expect faster response times, better-equipped personnel, and a stronger presence in our community. Our peace of mind is invaluable, and this measure helps secure it.

Infrastructure is another pressing concern. Every one of us uses Artesia’s roads, public spaces, and facilities on a daily basis. Whether you’re commuting to work, dropping the kids off at school, or simply enjoying the Artesia park, reliable infrastructure is key to the quality of life here. With the passage of this measure, we will see much-needed improvements to our roads and public areas. Better-maintained infrastructure isn’t just about convenience; it also increases safety and makes Artesia a more attractive place for businesses and new families.

Our youth also stand to benefit greatly. Artesia’s future is tied to the success of our children, and this measure will fund vital programs that help them thrive. After-school activities, educational programs, and recreational opportunities will give our kids the tools they need to succeed, keeping them engaged and preparing them for the challenges ahead. As a parent, knowing that our city prioritizes the well-being of its young people is incredibly reassuring.

Beyond these critical areas, the AAA measure also supports other essential services, from maintaining parks to organizing community events. These are the very things that make Artesia such a wonderful place to live.

In voting for the AAA tax ballot measure, we’re making a choice to invest in the well-being of our city for generations to come. Let’s take this opportunity to ensure Artesia remains a place where we are proud to live, work, and raise our families. This measure isn’t just about a short-term fix—it’s about building a stronger, safer, more vibrant Artesia for all of us.

Together, we can make Artesia an even better place to call home.

Please join me in supporting this very important initiative, and voting YES on AAA.