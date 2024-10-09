Holiday Magic at Universal Studios Hollywood: Super Nintendo World; ‘Grinchmas,’ and ‘Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’

Universal City, California, October 8, 2024 – Universal Studios Hollywood unwraps holiday magic with exciting themed festivities taking place throughout the theme park, including a colorful holiday overlay at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ and the return of family favorites, “Grinchmas™” and “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.™” Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood is included in the price of admission and starts on Friday, November 29, 2024, running daily through Monday, January 6, 2025.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will welcome guests to celebrate the holidays in the Mushroom Kingdom alongside Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad. A tree adorned with a Super Star topper, festive wreath and two snowmen—one donning a red Mario hat and scarf and the other a green Luigi hat and scarf—will greet guests for a memorable photo op.

Once inside the Mushroom Kingdom, the spirit of the holidays will shine bright with themed décor. Plus, for the first time ever, guests will be able to enjoy an array of holiday merchandise at select SUPER NINTENDO WORLD retail locations and seasonal treats at Toadstool Cafe.

Universal Plaza, located at the heart of Universal Studios Hollywood, brings its centerpiece Who-holiday festivities to life with the spirited “Grinchmas” Who-bilation. Who-cheer and Who-fun will come to life in the whimsically vibrant town of Who-ville, complete with colorful décor, lively entertainment and festive activities.

The sensational Who-inspired doo-wop singing quartet makes a grand return, bringing their legendary sounds and Who-liday cheer. With their infectious rhythms and lively performances, this fabulous quartet will sway Whos and guests alike as they croon to toe-tapping renditions of beloved Who-liday classics.

A towering 65-foot-tall Grinchmas tree will stand whimsically at the heart of Who-ville, adorned with hundreds of vibrant ornaments and thousands of shimmering LED lights. This signature, topsy-turvy marvel will create a captivating focal point for the festivities as nightly tree-lighting ceremonies accompanied by a burst of cascading snow mark the evening.

Grinchmas activities will include photo opportunities with the Grinch™ and his faithful dog Max, story time with Cindy-Lou Who, who shares the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with guests young and old, and a visit to the Who-ville post office to mail a joyous postcard sharing three good deeds.

A themed craft area will provide guests the chance to add holiday cheer to a paper ornament which they can hang on a nearby Grinchmas tree or take home as a holiday souvenir for their own Christmas tree. A selection of themed Who-tacular sweet treats and Grinchmas gear will also be available for purchase.

Hogsmeade™ village rings in “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” with jubilant décor of twinkling lights, magical garlands and cheerful wreaths. The Frog Choir’s traditional holiday a cappella performances will resonate with joy, as visiting witches and wizards wander through the village shops in search of enchanting gifts and exclusive keepsake items. A stroll through Hogsmeade wouldn’t be complete without a cup of Butterbeer™ that guests can enjoy in a choice of hot, cold or frozen or the chance to indulge in seasonal holiday fare at Three Broomsticks.™

As twilight settles each evening, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts™ Castle” will illuminate a mesmerizing light projection show that bathes Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in a spellbinding display of color and radiance. The majestic castle will become a canvas of enchanting imagery, bringing to life the magic of the season. Accompanied by a captivating medley of music from the Harry Potter film series, this immersive experience will infuse the air with a symphony of festive sounds, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

The holiday celebrations extend to Universal CityWalk Hollywood, as the iconic outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex steps into the spirit and decks the halls with festive décor and a towering 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, adorned with over 200,000 sparkling LED lights. The excitement continues at 5 Towers with live bands, DJ performances and street performers bringing lively music and joyful rhythms to CityWalk on select nights, ensuring that the holiday spirit shines brightly throughout the season.

Admission to Universal CityWalk is free.

