Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler robbed of watch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

(ABCLA) Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is robbed of his watch after he and his wife are accosted by a mob at Santa Anita Park, Eyewitness News has learned. The watch is believed to be valued over $100,000.

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of his expensive watch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

It’s unclear when the incident occurred but it was reported a mob of people surrounded Buehler and his wife, McKenzie Marcinek. That’s when someone allegedly unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and took the watch.

A spokesperson for the Dodgers had no comment on the incident.

This comes as Buehler prepares to take the mound in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Tuesday in San Diego.

Buehler grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and is a lifelong fan of horse racing.

In fact, Buehler has a micro-share ownership in the American Thoroughbred racehorse Authentic, which was trained by Bob Baffert and won the Kentucky Derby in 2020.

