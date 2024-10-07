Universal Studios Hollywood Adds Anime Experiences One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen to Its Universal Fan Fest Nights Line-Up

Universal City, California, October 4, 2024 – Universal Studios Hollywood sets the stage for its newest Universal Fan Fest Nights experiences, with breaking news announced today at L.A. Comic Con, that lays the groundwork for the arrival of two anime fandom favorites – One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen – to the all-new event. Universal Fan Fest Nights will kick off exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, April 25 and continue on select nights through Sunday, May 18, 2025.

In addition to the recently announced news that the U.S.S. Enterprise-D from Star Trek™: The Next Generation would be featured as part of Universal Fan Fest Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed that the actual bridge set piece featured in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will be a major component of the experience, inviting guests and fans to enjoy a unique opportunity to see it as part of this all-new event.

Universal Fan Fest Nights comes to life from the innovative creators of the theme park’s successful Halloween Horror Nights event. This all-new, interactive, separately ticketed event is an ideal adventure for guests of all ages and will capture the compelling worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime and cosplay, and invite theme parks guests and fans to partake in all-original and immersive, in-world experiences. And just like Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Fan Fest Nights will present all experiences simultaneously throughout the theme park each night of the event for guests to enjoy.

One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen will join previously announced experiences, including Star Trek™, Back to the Future and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS as well as all-new experiences to debut within the theme park’s magical land The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™.

Here’s what guests can look forward to when the inaugural Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025 launches:

One Piece: This experience is inspired by the long-running global hit anime series, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates crew on their epic quest to find “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger.

Jujutsu Kaisen: This experience is also inspired by the widely popular Japanese manga and its anime adaptation follows high school student Yuji Itadori after he accidently become the host of a powerful curse and joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: This experience will invite fans to step into the theme park’s immersive land to engage in new magical experiences from encountering magical creatures (including a Niffler!) and more. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is inspired by the compelling stories and characters that were brought to life in the Warner Bros. Pictures films. The land is a masterful recreation, faithful to the visual landscape of the fiction and films, including the iconic Hogwarts™ castle as its focal point.

Star Trek: Inspired by the Star Trek universe that has entertained millions of fans, this exciting experience will boldly take guests on an immersive and thrilling adventure aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D where they will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step onto the bridge, an original set piece featured in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek is one of television’s most enduring franchises, known for groundbreaking storytelling that addresses social, political and cultural issues. Its optimistic view of the future and reflection on what it means to be human has inspired generations of dreamers and doers.

Back to the Future: This exciting experience is inspired by the 1985 blockbuster Back to the Future movie. The groundbreaking adventure sparked one of the most successful trilogies in film history, won an Academy Award® and launched a franchise that would go on to generate almost $1 billion globally.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: This experience is inspired by the world of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D). On the heels of its acclaimed film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the smash hit video game Baldur’s Gate 3, D&D is celebrating 50 years of the WORLD’S GREATEST ROLEPLAYING GAME where more than 64 million D&D fans love rolling dice, slaying monsters and envisioning themselves as the amazing heroes they all are inside.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will be a limited-time, after-hours experience, exclusive to Universal Studios Hollywood, that will showcase a dynamic line-up of captivating, immersive in-world experiences along with engaging, celebratory activations throughout the theme park, from live entertainment to cosplay, inviting guests to embrace their favorite characters and share their enthusiasm with like-minded fans.

All experiences and activations will be included every event night for guests to enjoy when they attend Universal Fan Fest Nights. Adding to the adventure, guests will also be able to experience select theme park attractions open during the event, including “Jurassic World—The Ride,” SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter featuring “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™,” “Transformers™: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride™.”

Additionally, fans can look forward to an enticing menu of themed foods and new merchandise, including collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories and more, to show off their fandom during Universal Fan Fest Nights and beyond.

The 2025 Universal Fan Fest Nights event dates are: April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Guests and fans can follow @UniFanFestNights on Instagram and visit Universal Fan Fest Nights to sign up and be among the first to learn about the event as even more details become available.

Visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information. Like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Like this: Like Loading...