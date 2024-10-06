”RECYLCE” _________________________________ DORA SANDOVAL ______________________________ ABC _____________________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH           RATES _______________________

Trump’s Great Economy During His Term Was Nothing of the Sort

I am getting tired of Trump and his minions bragging about the economy during his term, and how “great it was,” but it was nothing of the sort. It was average at best as the graph below shows.

Another lie by the Liar in Chief.