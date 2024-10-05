Man killed in shooting at Saint John Bosco High School during youth event

October 5, 2024

Bullet holes in the car where the man was shot, he later died at the hospital.

(NBCLA) One person was killed in a shooting at a St. John Bosco High School parking lot in Bellflower where families had gathered for a Saturday morning youth sports tournament.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Bellflower Boulevard during a youth football or soccer tournament, said sheriff’s Lt. Hugo Reynaga. The victim, identified only as a man who is a parent of a child participating in the tournament, was shot while in a car in the parking lot, Reynaga said.

He later died at a hospital.

“The victim and his passenger had just pulled into the parking lot,” Reynaga said. “The victim does have a child that, I believe, plays Pop Warner, and he was coming to see his game here at the school.”

The child was not in the car at the time of the shooting, he added. The other person in the car was not injured.

Video from the scene showed a car in a parking lot with what appeared to be several bullet holes in the windshield. Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the car.

Reynaga said the victim’s car was reported stolen out of Lynwood. Details about the auto theft were not immediately available.

