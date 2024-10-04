Senator Bob Archuleta’s 2024 Legislative Agenda: Key Focus on Veterans, the Environment, Public Safety and Mental Health Initiatives

October 4, 2024

Sacramento, CA – Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera), Chair of both the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs and the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy, proudly announces that his 2024 legislative agenda has been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The legislative package reflects Senator Archuleta’s deep commitment to supporting California’s veterans, advancing clean energy solutions, public safety and addressing local mental health needs.

Senator Archuleta’s bills signed into law are:

· SB 1158 – This bill extends the time air districts have to disburse Carl Moyer Program funds from four to six years.

· SB 1315 – This bill requires the California Department of Education (CDE) to conduct a biennial report on the number and types of reports that local educational agencies (LEAs) are required to submit on an annual basis.

· SB 1335 – This bill modernizes the California Cadet Corps (CACC) program, enhances the growth of the CACC, and permits additional CACC programs to be established.

· SB 1336 – This bill authorizes the Department of General Services (DGS), with the consent of the Department of State Hospitals (DSH), to lease to a nonprofit corporation or local government, seven buildings located at Metropolitan State Hospital (MSH) in the City of Norwalk for the purposes of providing housing or facilities, including adult and youth interim housing.

· SB 1418 – This bill would require cities and counties to adopt an ordinance that creates an expedited, streamlined permitting process for hydrogen fueling stations.

· SB 1465 – This bill would expand the types of buildings that can be declared substandard by a local enforcement agency to include any building, or a portion thereof, including any building used for human habitation, regardless of the zoning or approved use of the building, and make other changes to code enforcement procedures, as specified.

“As Chair of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, my focus has been on ensuring our veterans receive the support and opportunities they deserve,” Senator Archuleta said.

“One of the standout bills this year is SB 1335, which will expand the California Cadet Corps, giving more young Californians access to this transformative program. This initiative builds on my dedication to enhancing opportunities for those who serve or aspire to serve our country.”

Senator Archuleta also played a pivotal role in promoting clean energy initiatives as the Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy. His efforts this year underscore the importance of positioning hydrogen technology as a cornerstone of California’s clean energy future.

“One of the key pieces of legislation is SB 1418, which will streamline permitting for hydrogen fueling stations across the state,” Senator Archuleta said. “Hydrogen energy is an essential component of California’s transition to zero-emission vehicles, and this bill ensures that we have the infrastructure to support this vital energy source.”

SB 1158 would extend the time air districts have to disburse Carl Moyer Program funds from four to six years. The Carl Moyer Program is a proven cost-effective clean air program administered by local air districts that provides incentives to private businesses and public agencies to voluntarily clean up older, dirtier vehicle and mobile off-road engines with cleaner-than-required engines, equipment and emission reduction technologies. It is the gold standard of incentive programs in California. However, current global economic trends have amplified the need for the Moyer program to be modernized. Expanding liquidation time will ensure that California’s air districts are able to continue successfully implementing this vital program.

Senator Archuleta has also prioritized legislation that directly benefits his constituents in the 30th Senate District. Among these is SB 1336, a bill that addresses critical mental health services in Los Angeles County.

“SB 1336 will allow Los Angeles County to develop a mental health community at the underutilized Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk,” Archuleta said. “This facility will provide essential treatment and housing for those struggling with mental illness. I’m eager to collaborate with L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the City of Norwalk, and the Governor to bring this project to life and improve mental health resources in our community.”

"I am deeply honored that Governor Newsom signed into law my legislative agenda. This achievement reflects our shared dedication to bettering the lives of Californians, from veterans to working

