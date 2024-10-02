5 Potential Landing Spots for Bill Belichick in 2025

Bill Belichick is a world renowned football coach and sports analyst. His six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, ability to adapt to changing circumstances, and ruthless pursuit of excellence, Belichick has become a model for success in the NFL.

Belichick’s departure from the Patriots sent shockwaves through the league. Teams across the NFL are undoubtedly eager to secure his services, recognizing the immense value he could bring to their organizations. If he decides to continue coaching in the NFL, here are the potential landing spots he might take.

Jacksonville Jaguars

After aMonday night’s thrashing in Buffalo, which left the Jaguars at 0-3, the team is in crisis mode again. Despite signing a huge contract this offseason, Trevor Lawrence is performing like an average quarterback. Doug Pederson’s postgame press conferences aren’t providing much confidence, either.

As Pete Prisco mentioned this week, Trent Baalke’s decision-making must be scrutinized closely. Baalke, who once won a power struggle with Jim Harbaugh and sent the 49ers into a tailspin a decade ago, is now under the spotlight. Jaguars owner Shad Khan should be keeping a close eye on his general manager.

Given what he’s seeking, Bill Belichick could be a great fit for the Jaguars. Khan’s management style, which emphasizes patience and delegation to football experts, isn’t aligning with the team’s results. Belichick would get the control he wants over personnel, work with a quarterback with untapped potential, and make the most of the team’s defensive talent. This could be a perfect opportunity with the division not progressing as expected.

Dallas Cowboys

When looking at UFL odds, the Cowboys will likely be the “favorite.” This scenario seems plausible, especially considering that Bill Parcells took the Cowboys’ job back in 2003 and worked with Jerry Jones for four years, reaching the playoffs twice despite relying on quarterbacks like Quincy Carter, Vinny Testaverde, and Drew Bledsoe for three of those seasons. Belichick’s experience in Dallas will likely influence his decision here, particularly since two Super Bowl victories came as the defensive coordinator under his mentor, Parcells.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are signed to long-term deals, and Micah Parsons is bound to get a big payday soon. The Cowboys have been a strong defensive team with solid coaching, something Belichick could build on. Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy is already on the hot seat, and if he loses to Daniel Jones and the Giants on Thursday night, there’s going to be trouble.

New York Giants

Before Week 3, there was growing buzz about Brian Daboll facing locker-room issues. Belichick has coached in New York before, and while the Giants don’t have a quarterback in place right now if their season goes off the rails, they could end up with a high draft pick in a yet-to-be-determined QB class. John Mara has been notably active as an owner in recent years, which could pose a challenge, but he did give Joe Schoen enough freedom to let Saquon Barkley test free agency.

Given Belichick’s history in New York, Mara might be willing to step back and let him take control. Under Belichick, the Giants defensive line would be a serious force, and with the right offensive coordinator, a new quarterback, and Malik Nabers—who’s looking like a top-10 NFL wideout just three games into his career—the team could become a real contender.

Chicago Bears

It’s a long shot, but the start of 2024 isn’t helping the current Bears regime. Belichick has previously commented on this team during a ManningCast, specifically highlighting the offensive line issues and suggesting that the heavy investment in wide receivers led to the current problems. It’s unclear how he feels about Caleb Williams, but the prospect of a talented defense paired with a No. 1 quarterback—or potentially a generational talent—would likely be enticing.

The Bears’ somewhat tricky ownership and front office structure could be a deterrent, but they might be willing to take a hands-off approach for someone of Belichick’s caliber. The NFC North is shaping up to be particularly tough this season. If the Bears significantly underperform, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think they might consider bringing in someone with a proven track record of winning in cold-weather conditions for this role.

Cincinnati Bengals

This is a really long shot, mainly because the owners in Cincinnati tend to be reluctant to part ways with coaches. Zac Taylor was still in college when Marvin Lewis was hired. The Bengals have had just six head coaches since 1984—a stark contrast to someone like David Tepper, who cycles through coaches quickly. Despite this, the Bengals are sitting at 0-3 with an elite franchise quarterback. Things aren’t going well, and the defense hasn’t been the same in recent years, showing little promise for improvement in 2024.

Given the organization’s historical stability, Belichick might view this team more positively than the general public. When healthy, Joe Burrow is a top-three quarterback, an exceptional asset for any coach. Significant investment has gone into this team, and another disappointing season could increase the pressure on Taylor, especially if the offense struggles without his former offensive coordinator.

Final Words

While these teams represent potential landing spots for Belichick, several factors could influence his decision. First, he may want to coach a team with a strong foundation and a talented roster. Second, he may be drawn to a team located in a city that he enjoys living in. Third, he may want to coach a team with a passionate fan base.

Ultimately, Belichick’s decision will depend on various factors. However, one thing is certain: wherever he goes, he will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

