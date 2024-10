Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes on Tel Aviv

October 1, 2024

(ABC NEWS) Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes in response to the Israeli attack on Hezbollah headquarters. Meanwhile, a shooting incident with multiple casualties has also taken place in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

CNN reporter Jim Schutto, “has not seen this kind of attack since the early 2000s.”

For more information, go to https://abc7.la/3N6TWnd

