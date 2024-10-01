How to Vape for Absolute Beginners

Have you ever walked past a crowd and caught the familiar scent of dessert or candy? Maybe you’ve seen people blowing out huge clouds and creating vapour art right before your eyes. This world of vaping is taking over quickly. Initially used to help people quit smoking cigarettes, it has now become a popular pastime.

Are you thinking about vaping? It can feel overwhelming at first, but everyone starts somewhere. To help you begin, here is a guide to vaping for beginners.

Ask Questions Before You Start

Vaping is like CrossFit because those who do it are the biggest fans of the lifestyle. You likely know someone who vapes, so you can ask them for tips from their own experience.

Visit a local vape shop and chat with the staff. They enjoy helping beginners and sharing details about devices, juices, and everything else. You’ll get more answers than questions, which is helpful because it prepares you for your vaping journey.

You will learn more along your journey, and the experience will only improve if you understand your device and the vape juice you put in. Soon, you will leave the newbie train and fast-track to cloud chaser and beyond.

Buy a Simple Device First

There are many vaping rigs, ranging from simple to complex. If you’re new to vaping, start with a disposable pen. This inexpensive device comes pre-filled and charged, so you just take it out of the package and inhale through the mouthpiece. Also, pick a vape juice flavour that seems interesting or one you already like.

Make sure you understand how to use the vape model you’ve bought. This includes:

• Charging

• Refilling

• Cleaning

Once you are comfortable vaping, you can upgrade to a pen with more features. Move to more advanced rigs based on your comfort level and interest in customization.

Learn How to Inhale

To vape, you must inhale the product. This is done by breathing in the vapour from the device as the liquid is heated. The length of your inhale is a personal preference. However, it is best to take shorter hits at first until you are comfortable with the process and the type of vape juice you use. Most devices have a safety cut-off.

There are three types of inhaling when vaping, Mouth To Lung (MTL), Direct To Lung(DTL) and Restricted Direct Lung(RDL). MTL is inhaling vapour into your mouth before taking it into your lungs. Smoking cigarettes is like this, so it will seem natural if you are a smoker.

DTL is deeply inhaled into your lungs, and you will get a richer flavour with a smoother throat hit. This method also allows for those thick clouds some users exhale. RDL is similar to direct-to-lung but restricts airflow while inhaling. It is a mix of the other two and provides a decent cloud.

As you try different devices, you will notice that some are draw-activated, so they turn on automatically when used. Others require you to push and hold a button for activation before inhaling.

Acquaint Yourself With Vape Juice

Now that you have your rig and know how to use it, it’s time to dive into vape juices. There are so many types to buy, and it quickly gets overwhelming. You can go to your local vape shop or order vape juice online, but either way, you need to understand what’s out there.

Over 20,000 different flavours fall into these categories. Beverages include most tasty liquids, including alcohol, pop, tea, and coffee. For candy lovers, there’s juice for your favourite chocolate bar or candy. Vape candy flavours include popular options like chocolate bars and gummy bears.

If you’re craving an after-dinner treat, dessert vape juices taste like pastries, cakes, chocolate, and custards. Fruit is a favourite among many people. These vape juices, from local to exotic fruits, come in almost any flavour. Tobacco is popular because it resembles smoking.

Many vape juices include tobacco flavours, which are available from well-known brands. Menthol options are also available. You can find flavours like peppermint and spearmint alongside traditional menthol cigarette tastes.

