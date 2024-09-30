Will hydrogen engines create new automotive trends?

Car engines that run on gasoline and diesel fuel are gradually becoming less popular. They are being replaced by modern engines that run on electricity and hydrogen. The latter option is currently the most promising, and some experts consider it the best of the best. Let’s try to predict how effective the hydrogen engine will be in the event of its mass introduction into various vehicles, and whether it will be able to create new automotive trends.

What are hydrogen engines?

Car engines running on gasoline and diesel fuel have been improving throughout their history. They are gradually becoming more compact, economical, environmentally friendly and efficient in operation. However, such engines inevitably become obsolete, which is why many well-known car manufacturers are already starting to abandon them. They are being replaced by electric models and engines running on hydrogen. The latter is a modern development that has recently received a lot of attention. They have long passed the testing stage and are now being implemented in cars of various companies.

Nowadays, developers have come up with 2 types of hydrogen engines. The operating principle of the first of them (on hydrogen fuel cells) is based on the chemical interaction between oxygen and hydrogen. Both gases are mixed in certain proportions and due to their interaction, electricity is generated. It is used to start an electric motor installed on a vehicle. The by-product of the chemical reaction is water vapor, not carbon dioxide or any other harmful substances. The second type of engine (on hydrogen fuel) works in much the same way as its gasoline counterpart. Compressed hydrogen, which is used to fill the tank, is mixed with air. After that, both gases are ignited by a spark plug. Due to combustion, pressure is created, which sets the pistons and crankshaft in motion. In this case, water vapor, which is safe for humans and the climate of our planet, also becomes a by-product.

The main advantages of hydrogen motors

Hydrogen engines, which are gaining popularity, have many advantages over their fuel and electric counterparts. First of all, this concerns their environmental friendliness. As mentioned earlier, such engines do not use harmful substances during operation, and do not emit carbon dioxide. They form only water vapor, which does not pose a danger to the environment.

The next important advantage is the high efficiency. It is much higher than that of gasoline and diesel engines, which allows for greater engine efficiency. The consequence of the high efficiency is the maximum possible economy of the hydrogen engine. It consumes about 3 times less gas than a fuel engine uses gasoline.

An important advantage that is characteristic only of fuel cell engines is the low noise level during operation. Due to this feature, they are ideal for megacities, where there are always a lot of cars on the roads. At the same time, engines running on hydrogen fuel produce a sound about the same volume as gasoline counterparts.

Automotive trends that hydrogen engines can enable

The emergence of hydrogen-powered engines in various types of transport will theoretically give them the opportunity to create new automotive trends. They may be relevant on all continents and will be followed by all leading manufacturers. However, while the time for new engines has not yet come, it is possible to analyze the situation in detail and identify certain trends that may appear due to the increasing popularity of such engines.

Decarbonization of all existing transport

The environmental situation in the world can be significantly improved with the help of hydrogen engines. In the near future, they can become the main option for all cars, thereby setting a trend for decarbonization of transport. This process will help reduce to zero emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which causes enormous harm to the environment. If leading global manufacturers adhere to this trend, then over time it will become global and will make it possible to change the climate situation on our planet. So far, this is only an assumption and in reality, the mass introduction of hydrogen engines is far away. However, this option should never be discarded, since it initially seems quite promising.

Implementation of engine innovations

At the moment, only a few car manufacturers are actively developing their own hydrogen engine. Among them are Toyota, BMW, Hyundai, Honda, which are striving to become leaders in this area. As soon as hydrogen engines become more widespread, dozens of other companies will also be engaged in their modernization, which will create an opportunity to create a new automotive trend. It will consist of the desire of each car manufacturer to introduce various innovations that will help increase engine performance and improve their characteristics. This process will accelerate the development of hydrogen-powered engines, thereby quickly making them as efficient as possible.

Integration of hydrogen engines into commercial vehicles

As hydrogen engines develop, they will be used more actively not only in cars, but also in other types of transport. Under certain circumstances, this may become a new trend that will be followed all over the world. First of all, environmentally friendly engines will be introduced into trucks and buses. This process will be quite long, but sooner or later it will still need to be started. Such a step will make passenger and cargo transportation as safe as possible for the environment, which will be a huge contribution to the protection of our planet. After the introduction of new engines in trucks and buses, it will be the turn of other commercial vehicles that are used less often. Today, companies such as Volvo are already developing their models of trucks with a hydrogen motor, so there is no doubt that the described trend will become relevant in the near future.

Improvement of the hydrogen fuel production process

Hydrogen, which is used today to fuel cars, is obtained mainly from various fossils. Also, during its production, the so-called steam reforming of methane is used. It is the least expensive method of obtaining the necessary gas, but requires the use of hydrocarbons. All of the above proves the fact that the production of hydrogen for modern cars is highly dependent on natural resources, due to which it is not the safest for the environment. However, as hydrogen engines appear on more models, fuel manufacturers will strive to find more environmentally friendly ways to create it. Gradually, this will become a new trend that will be followed on all continents.

Increasing the availability of hydrogen cars

Today, the hydrogen engine is an innovative development that has a high cost. In this regard, cars using such an engine are becoming extremely expensive and inaccessible to most buyers. Also, the price is negatively affected by low competition, due to which manufacturers of hydrogen vehicles are able to sell their products much more expensive. In the future, cars using hydrogen as fuel will become more common. This will help create a trend towards increasing their availability. The price will fall due to growing competition and decreasing production costs of hydrogen engines. These cars will also appear at online auctions, where Nissan 350Z salvage vehicles and hundreds of other models are sold today. This will make them even more accessible to people with limited financial capabilities.

The hydrogen engine, which is now being installed on various vehicles, is still far from ideal. Its use in cars creates several serious problems that humanity needs to deal with in the near future. If this happens, then such an engine may well become the only option that will be used in all types of transport. In this case, he will definitely be able to create new trends and have a huge influence on the development process of modern cars.

