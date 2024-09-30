Rundown: What Trump Said This Weekend. For One, Called for a ‘Violent Day of Policing to End Crime’

September 30, 2024

Are Republicans finally concerned by his behavior?

“Kamala is dumb, mentally disabled since birth.” To the applause of the crowd…..Um, you got destroyed by her in the debate Donald….and you won’t debate her, even on Fox News.

Republicans and the New York Times are actually being critical of Trump. Tom Hogan, Lindsey Graham, Tom Immer (helping Vance with the debate) all critical in the NYT today.

“Harris should be prosecuted.”

“Joe Biden turned mentally impaired, Harris has been dumb since birth.”

“Immigrants will break into your house and slit your throats, they will rape, pillage and kill”

Called for a “violent day of policing that will end crime.”

Senator Lindsey Graham the South Carolina Republican, pushed back on Mr. Trump’s remarks on Sunday.

Representative Tom Emmer — a Minnesota Republican who has been helping Senator JD Vance prepare for his upcoming debate pushed back.

Larry Hogan, a former Republican governor of Maryland who is currently running for the Senate, offered a sharper rebuke.

Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign, ran from the tirades and did not directly address Mr. Trump’s insults or the critical responses they had prompted.

In a statement, Mr. Cheung added that “her abhorrent dereliction of duty” at the border allowed criminals to “pour into our country to terrorize communities.”

Eric Holder, the former attorney general who served in the Obama administration, went further, suggesting that Mr. Trump’s comments indicated “cognitive decline.”

The American Association of People with Disabilities, a nonpartisan advocacy group, criticized Mr. Trump’s comments as both inaccurate and harmful.

“Trump holds the ableist, false belief that if a person has a disability, they are less human and less worthy of dignity,” Maria Town, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

