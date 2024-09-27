Cerritos Asking Resident’s Input for 3-5 Year Strategic Plan

September 27, 2024
The City of Cerritos is developing a Strategic Plan to guide efforts for the next three to five years. Cerritos residents input will help inform the priorities that shape the City’s future.
City Hall Council Chamber 18125 S. Bloomfield Avenue
6-8 p.m.
Cerritos Park East Community Center 13234 E. 166th Street
All Cerritos residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. Both workshops will cover the same content, so you can choose the time that best fits your schedule.
Can’t make it in person? You can still participate by filling out the community questionnaire online.
Online Questionnaire: cerritos.gov/strategy