Cerritos Asking Resident’s Input for 3-5 Year Strategic Plan

September 27, 2024

The City of Cerritos is developing a Strategic Plan to guide efforts for the next three to five years. Cerritos residents input will help inform the priorities that shape the City’s future.

Attend a Workshop:

Workshop#1

Saturday, October 19 9-11a.m.

City Hall Council Chamber 18125 S. Bloomfield Avenue



Workshop#2

Wednesday, October 23

6-8 p.m.

Cerritos Park East Community Center 13234 E. 166th Street

All Cerritos residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. Both workshops will cover the same content, so you can choose the time that best fits your schedule.

Share your feedback online:

Can’t make it in person? You can still participate by filling out the community questionnaire online.

Online Questionnaire: cerritos.gov/strategy

Like this: Like Loading...