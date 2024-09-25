La Mirada Symphony: A Prelude to Winter-Free Concert October 27
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
14900 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638
Pre-Concert Lecture at 2:15 p.m.
Concert Begins at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets are not required. All seats are general admission.
If you have any questions, please email the theatre at [email protected] or call (562) 944-9801.
Overture to “The Wasps” – Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dolly Suite – Gabriel Fauré
Symphony #3 in F Major – Johannes Brahms
Support The La Mirada Symphony
The La Mirada Symphony is a California 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization. Your donation today assists us in keeping our concerts free for the residents of Southern California, and it is tax deductible.
Our Federal ID number is #94-3223735. Thank you for supporting the performing arts.
