La Mirada Symphony: A Prelude to Winter-Free Concert October 27

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

14900 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638

Pre-Concert Lecture at 2:15 p.m.

Concert Begins at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are not required. All seats are general admission.

If you have any questions, please email the theatre at [email protected] or call (562) 944-9801.

Overture to “The Wasps” – Ralph Vaughan Williams

Dolly Suite – Gabriel Fauré

Symphony #3 in F Major – Johannes Brahms

Support The La Mirada Symphony

The La Mirada Symphony is a California 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization. Your donation today assists us in keeping our concerts free for the residents of Southern California, and it is tax deductible.

Our Federal ID number is #94-3223735. Thank you for supporting the performing arts.

