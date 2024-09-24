Whitney High School School Named as a National Blue Ribbon School

September 24, 2024—For over 40 years, the U.S. Department of Education has recognized outstanding schools through the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. This year, the program named Whitney High School a National Blue Ribbon School.

“Congratulations to Whitney High School’s students, teachers, staff, and families for receiving this honor,” said ABCUSD Board of Education President Mrs. Sophia Tse. “We know how important earning this award is to all Wildcats – job well done!”

Whitney High School received recognition in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category, meaning it ​​is among the state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. This year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools award is Whitney High School’s sixth, having earned this recognition previously in 1986, 1990, 1997, 2008, and most recently in 2014.

“We are very proud of Whitney High School for earning this well-deserved recognition,” said ABC Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow. “I congratulate Principal Dr. Stoffers and her team of amazing educators and staff for earning this acclaimed designation.”

Only 356 schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide, with 33 schools in California. The award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating school environments where students are challenged and engaged.

“Earning a National Blue Ribbon designation is a huge honor,” said Whitney Principal Dr. Tuesday Stoffers. “This recognition reflects the high quality of instruction provided by our talented team of teachers and staff members, the diligence of our students, along with the strong support of our families.”

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

You can learn more about the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools at nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov.

