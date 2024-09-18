How To Reduce the Risks When Playing Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune isn’t just a TV show staple – it has become a popular online game that combines a blend of luck, strategy, and the good old Fortune Wheel we all love. The game was first introduced in 1975 and has been running on air in the current format since 1983. It’s one of America’s most popular game shows ever, and it holds the record as the longest-running syndicate show with over 8,000 episodes. It’s safe to say that it’s a true American staple, and you can now play Wheel of Fortune online.

The classic game show has been turned into a casino game, and you can play it in different variations – as an online RNG game, as a live dealer game, and more. Regardless which option you choose neighbours bets, the core mechanics remain the same: you need to spin the wheel and hope to land on a high-value segment, solve puzzles, and earn prizes. But as fun as it sounds, playing comes with certain risks, especially when real money is involved.

We created this guide to help you navigate those risks and increase your chances of coming out on top when playing Wheel of Fortune.

How Wheel of Fortune Works

Wheel of Fortune is a game about spinning a wheel and solving word puzzles. You have probably watched at least one episode of the show, so you know how it works.

All the players that participate take turns spinning a large wheel divided into segments with varying amounts of cash, bonuses, or penalties like “Bankrupt” or “Lose a Turn.” After the wheel has been spun, players guess letters to uncover a hidden phrase, trying to solve it before their opponents. Note that the rules vary depending on the game that you’re playing, so you should read them in detail before playing for real money. Some variations resemble the European roulette wheel in the number of fields, while others add new and exciting features like bonuses and multipliers.

It’s important to point out that all these games comes under different names. That’s because they are developed by different software providers, but essentially, the all resemble the original Wheel of Fortune game. Some of the most popular variations of this game include:

Crazy Time by Evolution Gaming

Dream Catcher by Evolution Gaming

Live Mega Wheel by Pragmatic Play

Money Drop Live by Playtech

Spin A Win by Playtech

How To Play Wheel of Fortune Online

All the variations we listed above are live casino games, meaning that they are streamed live from a studio – just like the original game show. The only difference is that here, you are betting your own money on the outcome of each spin. There are no puzzles, it’s just the Wheel itself. Depending on the game, the wheel may have a different layout and multipliers.

For example, Evolution’s Dream Catcher has a wheel with 54 pockets, and you are betting on the segments on the wheel – similar to roulette. The number on each segment suggests how much of your bet will receive. For example, if the number is 1, you’ll receive a 1:1 payout (like an even-money bet in roulette).

If the wheel stops on a number you have placed a bet on, you win. If it doesn’t, you lose. It works like roulette, but there are some differences. For example, if the wheel stops on a multiplier, not only that you don’t lose your wager, but you may win a multiplied prize next spin.

Tips and Strategies for Safe Play and Maximizing Wins

Before we continue with the tips and strategies, you need to remember that all Wheel of Fortune casino games are games of chance. Most have an RTP of around 96% to 97%, so there’s a financial risk associated with it when playing for real money.

Now, here are some strategies that can help you play more safely and effectively:

Set a budget and stick to It: Determine a bankroll before playing and try your best not to exceed it.

Determine a bankroll before playing and try your best not to exceed it. Understand the game’s rules and payouts: Make sure you’re familiar with the specific rules and payouts of the version you’re playing. The rules are usually very transparent, but we suggest reading the T&Cs in detail. Different versions might have different rules and payouts.

Make sure you’re familiar with the specific rules and payouts of the version you’re playing. The rules are usually very transparent, but we suggest reading the T&Cs in detail. Different versions might have different rules and payouts. Practice for free: Many online platforms offer free versions of Wheel of Fortune that you can use to practice without risking anything.

Many online platforms offer free versions of Wheel of Fortune that you can use to practice without risking anything. Compare different RTPs: Understanding the RTP of Wheel of Fortune can help manage your expectations. Let’s take a look at how Wheel of Fortune compares to other games:

Game Average RTP (Return to Player) Wheel of Fortune 95% – 97% Blackjack 99.5% Roulette (European) 97.3% Slots 90% – 98%

As you can see, Wheel of Fortune games generally has a lower a bit lower RTP compared to games like blackjack or roulette, which means the odds are slightly less favorable. However, this doesn’t have to mean anything, because these games often have high multipliers that can multiply your prize winning significantly.

