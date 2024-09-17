Op-Ed: SB 1348 Paves the Way for Black-Serving Institutions in California

By Dr. Jose Fierro, President/Superintendent, Cerritos College

Every year, Cerritos College serves over 1,800 Black or African American students who come here to build their futures. Ensuring these students have equitable access and opportunities is not only our responsibility but also our mission. We proudly support Senate Bill 1348 (Bradford-Inglewood), landmark legislation that seeks to establish a state-level designation for Black-serving institutions of higher education.

With 86% of our students identifying as people of color, advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) is essential for increasing success rates among Black, first-generation, and underrepresented students. Our faculty, staff, and administration are dedicated to supporting Black students through equity-minded practices, learning communities, and advocacy groups.

In the 2021-22 academic year, we took a significant step forward by eliminating remedial education courses, thus increasing access to transfer-level coursework. This change ensures that all students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, have the opportunity to succeed at the college level. The Campaign for College Opportunity recognized this effort by naming Cerritos College a 2023 Equity Champion.

Programs like the Umoja Success Program, the Black/Africana Studies Department, and the Black Excellence Collaborative are cornerstones of our commitment. They provide academic support, foster personal growth, and advocate for equity. The Falcon’s Nest, our basic needs center, exemplifies our dedication to holistic student support. For instance, Ebony Lewis, who moved her family from Victorville to Lakewood to pursue her education at Cerritos College, received rent assistance and affordable on-campus childcare through our support services. Today, she holds associate degrees in business management and real estate, a certificate of achievement in business essentials, and is a licensed realtor.

Senate Bill 1348 is a crucial step toward recognizing and supporting institutions that excel in serving Black students. By endorsing this bill, we advocate for increased resources and visibility for Black-serving institutions, which will benefit our students and set a precedent for other institutions.

We urge readers to support SB 1348 and champion similar initiatives that drive equity in education. Together, we can create environments where Black students are not only welcomed but truly thrive and belong.

Dr. Jose Fierro is the president/superintendent of Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.

Like this: Like Loading...