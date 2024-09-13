Ali Sajjad Taj Announces Candidacy for State Assembly District 67

September 13th, 2024

ARTESIA, CA – Today, Mayor Pro Tem, Ali Sajjad Taj [AST] oﬃcially announced his candidacy for the California State Assembly District 67 in the 2026 election. Taj’s campaign has garnered signiﬁcant momentum, gaining endorsements from a diverse coalition of respected leaders across the district, highlighting his deep-rooted commitment to community service and his readiness to deliver results for the residents of District 67.

“I am honored to receive the support of so many trusted leaders throughout our district,” said Taj. “Together, we will build a brighter future for our communities, focusing on the issues that matter most—education, public safety, aﬀordable housing, and economic growth.”

Taj has earned the endorsement of Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who currently represents Assembly District 67. Quirk-Silva, an advocate for education, veterans, and mental health services, praised Taj’s leadership and dedication to continuing her legacy of service in the district.

“Ali Sajjad Taj is a leader who truly understands the needs of our community and has the experience to deliver on his promises,” said Quirk-Silva. “I have no doubt that he will be an outstanding representative for District 67.”

In addition to Quirk-Silva, Taj has secured the endorsements of Senator Josh Newman (SD 29), State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (AD 73), Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco (AD 64), Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains (AD 35), Assemblymember Mike Gipson (AD 65) and Senator Bob Archuleta (SD 30) A former Presidential appointee to the Obama Administration —all prominent leaders in California politics who trust Taj to bring responsible, eﬀective leadership to Sacramento.

Endorsements from Local Leaders: (Partial, see website)

Taj’s campaign is further supported by a broad range of local leaders who recognize his dedication to community service, including:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchelle

City of Artesia: Mayor Tony Lima, Councilmembers Rene Trevino and Monica Manalo City of Cerritos: Mayor Naresh Solanki, Councilmember Lynda Johnson

City of Hawaiian Gardens: Mayor Victor Farfan, Councilmember Luis Rao, Councilmember Maria Teresa Del Rio

City of Buena Park: Mayor Susan Sonne, Vice Mayor Joyce Ahn, Councilmember Art Brown, Councilmember Connor Traut

City of Fullerton: Mayor Pro Tem Fred Jung City of La Palma: Mayor Marshal Goodman

City of Orange: Mayor Pro Tem Arianna Barrios

Endorsements from Educational Leaders: (Partial, see website)

In recognition of his commitment to education, Taj has also earned the endorsements of key ﬁgures in the local educational community:

ABC Uniﬁed School Board: Vice President Ernie Nishi, Board Member Olga Rios

Fullerton Joint Union High School District: President Dr. Chester Jeng, Board Member Joanne Fawley

Savanna School District: President Chris Brown

Centralia Elementary School District: Trustee Luis Flores, Trustee Ahsanul Hoque, Former Trustee Lamyia Hoque

A Vision for District 67:

Ali Sajjad Taj’s campaign is focused on addressing the critical issues that aﬀect the residents of District 67. His platform includes:

Education: Taj will work to secure increased funding for public schools, provide additional resources for teachers, and ensure that students have access to high- quality education.

Public Safety: Taj is committed to enhancing community policing, supporting law enforcement, and improving public safety in neighborhoods across the district.

Aﬀordable Housing & Homelessness: With a focus on the housing crisis, Taj will

advocate for the construction of aﬀordable housing and programs to assist ﬁrst-time homebuyers and renters.

Environmental Sustainability: Taj will promote clean energy initiatives and support policies that aim to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment

Economic Growth: Taj will work to support small businesses, stimulate job creation, and

bring state resources to District 67 to foster economic development.

Senior Citizens & Veterans: Taj will continue to ﬁght for the Senior and Veterans of Orange County in Sacramento.

Community Engagement and Grassroots Support:

Taj’s campaign is deeply rooted in grassroots engagement, ensuring that the voices of District 67 residents are heard. Through town halls, listening sessions, and community forums, Taj remains committed to addressing the concerns of every resident.

“I believe in community-led solutions,” said Taj. “That’s why I’m dedicated to working side by side with the people of District 67, ensuring that every voice is heard, and together, we can build a future that beneﬁts all.”

About Ali Sa jj ad Ta j :

Ali Sajjad Taj is Mayor Pro Tem of Artesia, CA, with over a decade of public service experience. Known for his collaborative approach and dedication to community improvement, Taj has consistently worked to enhance public safety, promote economic development, and advocate for education, aﬀordable housing and homelessness. He served as President of the League of California Cities, comprising all 482 cities, in 2022-2023. His vast experience working with cities across California and his leadership set him apart from others. He’s committed to the belief that Community Strong, Every Voice, Our Future. Taj strives to ensure that Every Voice Counts as Community Leads, Our Future.

Guided by the principle of One Voice, One Community , One Future. Ali Sajjad Taj aims to unite District67 to achieve collective progress. He is running for the California State Assembly to represent District 67 in the 2026 election.

Media Contacts:

Name Contact Information Oﬃce of Ali Sajjad Taj 714-200-7476 [email protected]

Paid for Taj For Assembly 2026 FPPC ID: 1474786

Like this: Like Loading...