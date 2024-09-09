Who will win the 2024/2025 Champions League?

After much excitement, the new format of the Champions League tournament has been launched. With the inclusion of four more teams and with each side playing two extra games, the new look Champions League has abolished the traditional group stage and will instead see all 36 teams entered into one main league.

Set to feature many more exciting matches, there are several teams who will hope to end the season with Champions League glory. Here is our list of this season’s main contenders.

Manchester City

According to BettingTop10Canada it is Manchester City who are the favorites for overall Champions League glory.Winners of this famous prize back in 2022, Pep Guardiola will want to potentially sign off his Manchester City tenure in style with the game’s ultimate prize.

Having ruled the roost domestically, City are aiming for an astonishing fifth title in succession, but Guardiola will be disappointed that during his eight-year tenure he has only been able to get his hands on the Champions League trophy once.

Through the early stages of the season there has been no let up in City’s quest for dominance. With Erling Haaland in frightening form and the experience of Kyle Walker, Ederson, Ruben Dias, and Phil Foden to call upon, few would bet against City claiming a second Champions League title in the last three years.

Real Madrid

Situated just behind City in the outright betting is Real Madrid. The defending champions, Madrid look to be assembling a new generation of Galacticos and look to have the most promising side in world football.

Whilst Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr will still garner plenty of attention, the jewel in the Madrid crown is new man Kylian Mbappe. Having joined Madrid primarily to win the Champions League, Mbappe will be fired up to help his new side win their 16th European Cup and cement his position as one of the best players in the world.

Edging past City en route to their victory last season, this new look Madrid side will be confident of repeating the feat once again this season.

Arsenal

Man City’s closest challengers over the past two seasons, Arsenal will hope to win a first ever European crown in this year’s competition.

Boasting a talented starting lineup, this year’s Arsenal side will be far more streetwise with the bulk of Mikel Arteta’s squad having acquired vital experience in their run to last year’s quarterfinals.

They don’t boast the depth of either City or Madrid, but if they can keep their best players fit, Arsenal’s chances can’t be overlooked and the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard will want to show the world that their talents belong on the biggest stage.

Bayern Munich

Next in the betting comes Bayern Munich. The German giants would have been disappointed with how they crashed out in the semifinals of last year’s tournament and will be desperate for revenge this year.

Like Arsenal, Bayern can boast a world class starting eleven that is packed full of quality and experience. Former winners Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller are back for more and Harry Kane will once again lead the line.

Defence is an area of concern, but new Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will hope to work his magic and going forward they have the ability to blow anybody away.

Stalwarts of this competition, write off the Germans at your peril.

Liverpool

Having missed out on Europe’s elite competition last season, Liverpool and new boss Arne Slot will be desperate to make up for lost time.

A club that is synonymous with this famous trophy, a core of the side that won the trophy back in 2019 still remains.

Although Jurgen Klopp has moved on, Slot has quickly got to grips with this Liverpool side and has guided them to a fantastic start to the season.

Any club that visits Anfield will know that they are in for a real game and with Mo Salah looking in rampant form, Liverpool are real dark horses for this year’s title.

Barcelona

It’s taken a while, but slowly Barcelona is returning to the grand stage where it belongs. Like many clubs in this list it has been a season of change and the team from Catalonia have a new man at the helm in the shape of Hansi Flick.

Having already tasted success in the competition when the manager of Bayern, in Flick and talisman Robert Lewandowski, Barca should have the experience of knowing what is needed for a deep run.

Like many, the depth of Barca’s squad can be questioned and if they suffer any key injuries their overall chances could be diminished. However Barcelona belong in this competition and will be hopeful of eclipsing their famous Spanish rivals to this year’s title.

