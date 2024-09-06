L.A. Metro Awarded an $893 Million U.S. DOT Grant to Help Fund New East San Fernando Valley Light Rail

Los Angeles (Sept. 6, 2024) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) joined federal officials in the San Fernando Valley today to celebrate the U.S. Department of Transportation’s $893 million grant that will help fund construction of Metro’s new East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project.

This transformational light rail line will create important new connections with a host of new and existing local and regional transit services in the San Fernando Valley, including Metrolink, Amtrak, Metro G Line, Metro B Line, and other planned Metro transit projects now in the works. The line will be built on Van Nuys Boulevard, one of the Valley’s busiest corridors and will provide a new light rail alternative for the residents of Van Nuys, Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima, many of whom are transit dependent. It is the first local stop, commuter rail service to return to Van Nuys Boulevard in more than 70 years. The last Pacific Electric “San Fernando Valley Line” urban electric railway rolled down Van Nuys Boulevard in 1952.

The grant will be delivered through a multi-year agreement known as a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) that is governed by the Federal Transit Administration’s Expedited Project Delivery Pilot Program. The program seeks to accelerate new fixed guideway capital projects, among others.

“This direct, rapid transit connection to our growing Metro system is going to make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of residents across our East San Fernando Valley communities, and it would not be possible without the federal support that Senator Padilla and Congressman Tony Cárdenas, among others, have worked so hard to secure,” said Metro Board Chair and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I am thankful for their years of hard work to secure this critical funding for Metro.”

Metro is now conducting advanced utility adjustment work for the $3.57 billion project. Construction of utility work and minor street improvements along Van Nuys Boulevard is expected to start later this year. The 6.7-mile project will include 11 new light rail stations and is currently forecast to open in 2031.

“I want to thank the Los Angeles County Congressional Delegation for uniting behind this project and ensuring this federal grant moved forward and for the support of the Biden-Harris Administration,” said L.A. Mayor and Metro Board Member Karen Bass. “Through their dedication, the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail is taking another important step toward a reality that connects East San Fernando Valley communities to our growing transit network which means access to more opportunities, jobs and attractions across the region.”

In the nation’s first-of-its-kind, Metro has added a Cultural Competency requirement to the project contract that takes into consideration the local community’s diverse cultural heritage and backgrounds. This comprehensive plan will consist of several targeted strategies to genuinely and respectfully engage with community stakeholders impacted by the project.

“This is the first Metro rail project that includes a Cultural Competency Plan outlining a comprehensive engagement strategy, including workforce training and business opportunities to support the diverse communities that reside along this important Valley corridor,” said Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, Metro Board 2nd Vice Chair. “I’m so pleased that Metro’s contractor will be doing its part to ensure all residents, local businesses, community groups, and institutions are informed of and understand what is being built in their neighborhoods and what new opportunities and partnerships the rail line will offer them.”

The 2.5-mile northern segment of the corridor is under further study that would extend rail service from Pacoima to the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink station.

“Growing up in Pacoima, bringing rail transit to the east side of the San Fernando Valley has been a priority of mine for decades,” said Senator Padilla. “Underserved Angelenos deserve more access to reliable, affordable transit to create opportunities for work and for a better life. This nearly $900 million federal investment that Representative Cárdenas and I pushed for will bring more customers and business to the San Fernando Valley, connect overlooked communities to the rest of Los Angeles County, and uplift hardworking families.”

“This new transit line, when fully constructed, will create important new connections with L.A. County’s growing public transportation network, ensuring the San Fernando Valley is closely linked to take advantage of all the rich transportation options our region has to offer,” said Glendale City Council member and Metro Board Member Ara Najarian.

“The $893 million federal investment in the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project will be transformational for my district,” said Congressman Tony Cárdenas. “This project has been decades in the making, and it’s more than just transportation – it’s a commitment to uplift our community by connecting families to better jobs, schools, and essential services. By breaking down barriers to opportunity, we’re ensuring that every resident has a fair shot at a brighter future.”

The project will deliver tangible mobility benefits to historically underserved communities within areas of persistent poverty in the eastern portion of the San Fernando Valley. Approximately 19 percent of households in this area do not have access to their own car and depend on public transportation, compared to 8.8 percent transit dependency for LA County as a whole.

“Thanks to critical funding from the Biden-Harris Administration and Federal Transit Administration, Metro is expediting the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project — a gamechanger to connect our communities along the Van Nuys corridor to the region,” said LA County Supervisor and Metro Board Member Lindsey P. Horvath. “We welcome this $893 million grant, and the all-levels-of-government partnership required to deliver transformative transportation projects to our communities that need it most now and for generations to come.”

Construction and operation of the project is anticipated to create more than 18,000 direct and indirect jobs, including those now covered by new local hire rules under the federal infrastructure bill. Metro plans to implement a Project Labor Agreement/Construction Careers Policy local hire program to ensure that residents can secure good paying jobs to build the project. Once the new rail line is completed, riders along the new rail line will be connected to 150,000 jobs.

“The San Fernando Valley deserves a major transportation investment like this, and has needed it for decades. I’m happy to say it’s finally becoming a reality,” said Los Angeles City Council President and Metro Board Member Paul Krekorian. “With its connections to the G and the B Lines in North Hollywood, East San Fernando Valley Light Rail will turbocharge transit usage in the San Fernando Valley and fulfill the dream of safe, efficient, sustainable transportation for everyone who calls the Valley home.”

“I’m thrilled to announce the $893 million Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project,” Councilmember Imelda Padilla said. “This investment is a game-changer for our working-class neighborhoods, providing reliable public transit that will improve access to jobs, healthcare, and education. Public transit offers independence for our seniors, safe rides for our youth, and dependable commutes for essential workers. The project will create over 18,000 jobs and support local businesses, delivering long-term economic benefits to the East Valley. As the representative for District 6, I’m committed to working with Metro to ensure this project fosters a more equitable and sustainable future. My deepest thanks to Senator Alex Padilla, Congressman Tony Cárdenas, and FTA Administrator Veronica Vanterpool for their leadership.”

This commuter rail line will bring service back to the Valley after more than 70 years, once again connecting one of the Valley’s busiest and most transit-dependent corridors.

“This $893 million grant will enable us to finally bring light rail back to the Valley, and we thank the Biden-Harris Administration and the LA County Congressional Delegation for making this critical investment in our region’s future,” said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “Thirty-five percent of households in the East San Fernando Valley depend on Metro for their transportation, and the East San Fernando Valley Line will give them faster and more efficient service than ever before. Now that this funding is in place, we look forward to breaking ground on this line in the coming months.”

For additional project information, visit metro.net/projects/east-sfv/.

