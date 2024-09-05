Father of Georgia School Shooter Arrested

September 5, 2024 • 5:06 p.m.

The father of the Georgia suspect has been arrested and charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children, authorities said.

The arrest came after new details emerged about the boy’s interest in previous massacres, an investigation into online threats, and his father’s ownership of several guns — including a military-style rifle like the one used in the attack.

Colin Gray, the father of the 14-year-old accused of killing two teachers and two students at his Georgia high school, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday in connection with the state’s deadliest school shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

In addition to two counts of second-degree murder, Mr. Gray, 54, was also charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to a statement.

The arrest came after new details emerged on Thursday about the teenage suspect’s interest in previous massacres and his father’s ownership of several guns, including a military-style rifle like the one used in the attack.

Two family members told The New York Times that the teen, who has been charged with four counts of felony murder, had a troubled home life. “My grandson did what he did because of the environment that he lived in,” said his grandfather, Charles Polhamus. An aunt, Annie Brown, texted: “The adults in his life let him down.”

From the New York Times

