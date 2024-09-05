Chubby Cattle ‘Yakiniku’ Coming to Cerritos’ 183rd Plaza

September 5, 2024

By Brian Hews

A yakiniku chain called Chubby Cattle will open in Cerritos’ 183rd Plaza in Spring 2025, taking over the former Peking Wok building.

Yakiniku is a Japanese term that means “grilled meat.” It refers to a style of cooking where bite-sized pieces of meat, usually beef, but also pork, chicken, and sometimes seafood, are grilled over a direct flame, typically on a tabletop grill.

Yakiniku is a social dining experience, where people gather around the grill, cooking and eating together, making it a popular choice for groups of friends and families.

The meat is often marinated or seasoned before grilling and is commonly served with dipping sauces, rice, and side dishes such as kimchi, vegetables, and pickles.

Chubby Cattle serves all-you-can-eat grilled wagyu beef at three pricing tiers ranging from $55 to $85.

There are A5 Miyazaki short ribs and more in limited quantities at the top-most tier.

The meat extravaganza lists a dozen cuts of wagyu, like zabuton, short rib, rib-eye, prime-grade Angus top blade, and finger meat.

The array of dishes extends to dozens of other meats, seafood, and even sushi and dumplings.

Chubby Cattle has expanded across the West Coast with upscale wagyu-oriented offerings at a reasonable price and opened a location in Little Tokyo on August 23 at 356 East Second Street.

Prices are slightly discounted for those two who pay the $20 annual membership fee that applies to all 20 Chubby Cattle outlets — like Costco — offering birthday rewards and an extra two ounces of A5 strip loin for each visit.

