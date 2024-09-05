ABCUSD Board President Sophia Tse Statement on Georgia Shooting

Sophia Tse

September 5, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that I share this message with you. We witnessed another tragic school shooting on Wednesday, this time impacting the community of Winder, Georgia. These acts of violence may cause concern and anxiety for our students and staff, and I want to reassure everyone that help is available.

Our schools have dedicated mental health professionals ready to support those in need. We also offer a free mental health referral service through Care Solace for any student, family member, or staff needing extra support.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Thanks to Measure BB, we have added to our security infrastructure by increasing the number of security cameras on our campuses, implementing enhanced entry protocols to our schools, and will soon introduce new access control measures. These efforts, combined with our strong relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the cities we serve, provide a solid approach to ensuring our schools remain safe environments for learning.

I want to remind our students, families, and staff that if you “hear something,” you should “say something.” If you hear about a potential threat, please contact the Sherrif’s Department right away. If students hear about a threat while at school, they should tell a teacher or other staff member. Now, more than ever, we need to work together to keep our schools safe.

Finally, please join me in keeping the victims and their families from Winder, Georgia in our thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely, Sophia Tse, President, ABCUSD Board of Education

