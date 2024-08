Join Miller Children’s & Women’s at the NICU Warrior Walk

Join the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) team from Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach at the Cooper Steinhauser Foundation’s inaugural NICU Warrior Walk in Long Beach. Join us to raise funds to provide support, care, and resources for families who are admitted into the NICU. To register or donate, visit NICUWarriorWalk.org.

Sept. 8 | 9 a.m.

ShoreLine Aquatic Park

200 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA, 90802

