Enjoy Labor Day Weekend Fun in a Safe Way

With Labor Day approaching fast, many families across Southern California will travel, head to the beach, go camping, and gather with family and friends to enjoy the long holiday weekend.

However, in light of the hot weather forecasted for many areas, along with a concerning COVID-19 summer surge that has affected many people both locally and statewide, it’s important to take

some precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“It’s very easy to let your guard down and get lost in the fun under the sun,” said Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, regional chief if infectious diseases at Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “But, knowing how to enjoy summer fun without jeopardizing your health is key to creating good memories, as opposed to a less desirable alternative.”

Protect your skin and eyes

According to Dr. Branden Turner, a family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw, if you’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors, using sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher is critically important to prevent sunburn and skin cancer. This applies to people of all races and skin color.

“What’s often forgotten is that sunscreen needs to be reapplied about every 1.5 to 2 hours or more frequently when in the water or sweating,” he said. “Also, it’s recommended to apply sunscreen even during overcast weather conditions.”

When possible, wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing to cover much of your skin, Dr. Turner added. And, because their skin is more sensitive, completely shield the skin of babies younger than six months from the sun. And, to protect your eyes, wear sunglasses capable of blocking 99% of UVA and UVB radiation.

Drink enough water

During hot weather, you’re at a higher risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses including cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The heat makes you sweat, which cools you down, but that also means you constantly lose fluid.

“You should drink water to counteract dehydration in hot or humid weather, regardless of your activity level,” Dr. Turner advised. “Drinking water helps lower your body temperature and replace the fluid you lose through sweating. Avoid alcohol, sugary drinks, and/or caffeine.”

Swim safety

To stay safe while swimming, the American Red Cross advises the following:

Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a friend; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

Provide close and constant attention to children you supervise, even when a lifeguard is present, and no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water is. Avoid distractions, including cell phones.

Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.

Designate a “water watcher” whenever in a group setting.

Protecting yourself against COVID-19

As you may have seen or heard, an unexpected powerful summer COVID wave – the strongest in terms of infections since 2022 – has gripped Southern California and beyond. This is mainly due to increased circulation of new hyper infectious subvariants that have made many people sick, according to news reports. This surge has ruined many people’s vacations and other social events.

Dr. Hudson noted if you’re traveling this Labor Day weekend, consider wearing a mask in crowded places such as in airports or on the plane. If you are considered immunocompromised or have a chronic disease, wearing a mask becomes even more important at those and other social settings, she added.

“It’s all about lowering your chances of contracting the COVID-19 virus, which is airborne,” she explained.

Following the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization of the distribution of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2024-25 season, Dr. Hudson recommended that you contact your healthcare provider and inquire about getting the vaccine that will offer good protection against the new subvariants.

Kaiser Permanente expects to begin administering the shots to its 4.8 million members in Southern California in the coming days. Updates and information are posted on kp.org.

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...