September Line-Up at The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

August 26, 2024

Things are heating up with a sizzling September lineup at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

Kicking off the month is a pre-Season performance by George Thorogood and The Destroyers “Bad All Over the World – 50 Years of Rock” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3. Hailed as “one of the most iconic bands in rock history” by the Rapid City Journal, George Thorogood and The Destroyers continues to shake things up, getting audiences worldwide jamming to hits like “Get a Haircut;” “I Drink Alone;” “Who Do You Love?”; and the rocking anthem “Bad to the Bone.” Tickets start at $65.

Female forces En Vogue and Exposé take over Cerritos with a night of hits on Saturday, September 7. En Vogue dominated the music charts with “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Don’t Let Go” and “Whatta Man.” En Vogue earned a Grammy nod for the album “Funky Divas.” Named one of the top girl groups of the era by “Billboard,” Exposé rocked the nightclubs and dance charts with the No. One hit “Seasons Change” along with “I’ll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me,” “Come Go With Me,” “Point of No Return” and “Let Me Be the One.” Tickets start at $63 for the 8 p.m. show.

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes” on Sunday, September 8 at 3 p.m. It’s an exciting afternoon guaranteed to delight fans of the iconic film, featuring a screening of the fantasy-adventure comedy. Elwes, who plays the heroic Westley in the cult classic, pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set, moderating a discussion on classic scenes and revealing never-before-shared secrets and tales behind the making of the Oscar-nominated classic. Tickets start at $34 and VIP packages with special perks are available.

It’s an electrifying night of electronic music in this Director’s Pick show from Information Society and Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience. Jam to the monster electro bass and beats with Information Society’s dance hits “What’s on Your Mind (Pure Energy),” “Running” and “Walking Away.” Opening the night is Los Angeles-based Strangelove, which dives into The Depeche Mode Experience to deliver the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s iconic tunes, including “New Life,” “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “People Are People.” Don’t miss it on Friday, September 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $54.

It’s a blazing night of Rock on the Cerritos stage! Starship featuring Mickey Thomas delivers its all-time hits, such as “It’s Not Over Til It’s Over” and the No. One songs “We Built This City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” English Rock band Foghat brings down the house with its smash hits “Slow Ride,” “Drivin’ Wheel” and “Third Time Lucky (First Time I Was a Fool).” The band’s latest album, “Sonic Mojo,” debuted at No. One on the “Billboard” Blues chart. Get tickets now, starting at $54, for the 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15 show.

For almost five decades, Three Dog Night has reigned the music world with the hits “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White” and “Shambala.” Impeccable harmonies and exciting arrangements – like those in “One Man Band” and “The Family of Man” – define the Vocal Group Hall of Famer’s signature sound, maintaining the group’s longstanding musical dominance. The band returns to Cerritos at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27 with special guest McKinley James, who opens the show with a unique sound powered by groove and guitar. Ticket prices start at $54.

Rock to the best of Led Zeppelin when Get the Led Out makes its way back onto the Cerritos stage! In a high-energy tribute to its favorite band, GTLO performs Led Zeppelin’s songs – such as “Whole Lotta Love,” “Black Dog” and the “Battle of Evermore” – “note for note, the way it was recorded,” raves “Philadelphia Magazine.” The show kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. Tickets start at $40.

