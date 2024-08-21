Shooting Outside Extended Stay in La Mirada, Suspect Apprehended

August 21, 2024

By Brian Hews

Bullets flew in front of the Extended Stay in La Mirada this morning after the Sheriff’s Gang Surveillance Unit confronted a suspected murderer.

The Sheriffs were surveying the man when, according to witnesses, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

One eyewitness was in a meeting, heard the gunshots and ran for cover saying he heard about six shots.

Another witness went to her car after the shooting and found her windows shot out by gunfire.

The suspect apparently surrendered and was arrested according to reports.

