The best US sportsbooks revealed

Located close to Los Angeles, Cerritos is a vibrant and cool place to live. This is easy to understand when you think of the awesome weather locals enjoy and the number of fun things they have to do. Sport in general is massive for residents and certainly includes following local sides and pro teams from LA. Many people in Cerritos also like to play sports in their spare time and have fun with friends as they go.

While betting on sports is not yet legal in California, it is something that has taken off in many states across the country. This has seen interest in sports betting across the country ramp up and a raft of sportsbooks launch in legal US betting markets. For residents of places like Cerritos, finding out more about the best sportsbooks nationwide is still useful, as you will know which to use when visiting a state where sports betting is legal, or when this activity finally gets the green light in Cali.

But which platforms around the country stand out the most to consider?

DraftKings

If you are looking for the best US sportsbooks to register with, DraftKings is certainly an option to consider carefully. Widely available to bettors in states where sports betting is legal, it is one of the most well-known, established brands around. Fully licensed to operate, DraftKings also uses the most effective online security measures (such as SSL data encryption tech and high-end firewalls) to protect your sensitive data. All of this makes it one of the safest and most trusted sportsbooks in the country to bet with.

This sports betting giant also has an intuitive interface that is a pleasure to use. Navigating around the platform is simple, making it easy to find the wager you want to place. DraftKings is also known for fast payouts and this is handy for gamblers who don’t like hanging around for their winnings. Same-game parlays are an innovative feature this platform offers and something that many punters love to get involved with.

BetMGM

Top brands in US betting don’t come much bigger than BetMGM and this makes it an excellent choice. Widely available in most US states where online sports betting is legal, it is a platform you can trust to deliver the best user experience. Very easy to navigate, it is well laid out and this makes it easy to find the sports you plan to bet on.

In addition, BetMGM has a great range of specific betting markets to select from. This includes live betting, which enables you to see how a race, game or match is panning out before wagering on it. This platform offers live streaming on certain events and this makes it even more appealing to bettors. It also scores well for the variety of secure and trusted payment options (such as credit card, debit card and e-wallet) to deposit and withdraw cash with.

TwinSpires

Horse racing is still massively popular to bet on in the US and can often make the latest news in Cerritos. For horse racing fans nationwide, therefore, this is the platform to register with. With a firm focus on the sport of kings, this platform brings you races from all over the world to get involved with every day. While this naturally includes US races, it also means customers can bet on races in places like the UK or Ireland.

TwinSpires also has lots more to offer punters – such as a generous welcome offer for new customers, and live streaming of races. It is also a platform that goes the extra mile in terms of useful information for bettors to mull over. This not only includes daily insights to consider but also handicapping tools to use.

Available widely across multiple US states where you can legally bet on sports, this site also has excellent online security, a variety of secure payment options and awesome customer support to recommend it.

Unibet

When you look at Unibet sportsbook a little closer, it is easy to see why it can be classed as one of the USA’s top sites. The quick signup process, for example, makes creating an account here very simple, and there is helpful customer support on hand if you get stuck along the way. This is also a sportsbook that is known for running some of the best bonuses around for both new and existing customers. Their ‘Refer a Friend’ bonus is a good example and shows how well they look after their customers.

The site itself is well designed and comes with a bright color scheme that helps it stand out. Fully licensed to operate, it is safe to game at and has lots of information about responsible gambling to read over. This is also a US sportsbook that is superb for those who enjoy betting on the move and offers excellent mobile functionality. With competitive odds and a huge range of sports to bet on, Unibet really does deliver.

Desert Diamond Sports

If you are ever in Arizona and fancy betting on sports, this platform is the best option to choose. It offers a vast range of markets to bet on and carries a good variety of bet types. In addition, this sportsbook is fully licensed to operate and uses data encryption to protect your information.

Desert Diamond Sports has also built up a reputation for excellent customer support and has a positive reputation in the industry as a result. Their mobile app is a joy to use and this makes them a top choice for betting on the go when you are in Arizona. With great value odds and a site that is easy to use, this stands out when you think of the top sportsbooks the US has to offer.

BetRivers

BetRivers is another well-known sports betting brand in the US. This sportsbook has a lot going for it and has a glowing reputation within the overall sports gambling scene. All of this means it is a site that not only offers a top-class user experience but is one that can be trusted to treat customers fairly.

But what else about BetRivers makes it stand out? To begin with, this sportsbook has some of the most competitive odds around and always delivers real value to punters. It is also known for having some awesome bonuses for new bettors to bag, and a range of ongoing promotions for existing customers.

This can include promos like their ‘Odds Boost’, which can help you get even better odds on a wager! BetRivers is known for having knowledgeable customer support that is easy to contact and quick to respond. When you also factor in a slick site design and a decent range of top sports to wager on, you can understand why it rates so highly.

Top US sportsbooks to register with

Sports are simply huge around the USA and this is certainly true in Cerritos. When you consider its proximity to Los Angeles with its many pro sports teams, this is no surprise. Although people in the area love to watch sports or play them, many may also fancy betting on them if they are in a state that allows this ­– or in California, if the state ever gets around to making sports betting legal. If you are looking for a top sportsbook to do this with, those listed here are the best the US has to offer.

