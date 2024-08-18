THANKS TRUMP! Supreme Court Blocks Protections for Transgender Students

August 18, 2024

Just another homophobic day in the office for SCOTUS.

The Supreme Court said Friday it has turned down an appeal from the Biden administration and refused to lift court orders; now 26 conservative states that blocked new Education Department rules extending protections to transgender students can discriminate against students based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Psychotic Conservative Justice Neil M. Gorsuch joined in dissent with liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. They said the lower courts erred in blocking the anti-discrimination rules from taking effect in all the states.

Justices Robert$, Thoma$, $amuel Alito, Beer-Boy Kavanaugh and Stepford Wife Amy Barret concurred.

Last month, the Biden Administration urged the court to allow the Title IX rules to take effect nationwide including one requiring that schools permit transgender students to use restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

But in an unsigned order, the court denied the appeal Friday. Its the ol’ “no reason to set aside the lower court rulings as lawsuits continue.”



The new rules enforcing Title IX had been scheduled to take effect nationwide Aug. 1. The 1972 law said schools and colleges receiving federal funds may not discriminate “on the basis of sex.” The new rules, issued in late April, define that term to prohibit “discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”



The administration relied on the high court’s ruling four years ago, which was written by Gorsuch (at least he was consistent this time, unlike ROE) and said the federal civil rights law that forbids job discrimination based on sex also protects transgender employees.

The provision of the new rules that has caused the most dispute says a school is deemed to discriminate if it prohibits students from using a restroom or locker room that is consistent with their gender identity.

Republican state attorneys went to court seeking to block the rules from taking effect. In all, six federal judges have blocked the new rules in 26 states.



The new anti-discrimination rules will be in effect in California and the other blue states. Earlier, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and his counterparts in 14 other Democratic states had urged the Louisiana judge to uphold the broader anti-discrimination rules.



The Supreme Court has so far refused to rule directly on Title IX, but fear not homophobes! The justices (and the Koch Brothers and Harlan “Luxury Trip” Crowe) have agreed to decide in their next term whether states may bar the use of hormones and other gender-affirming care for transgender teens.

But if Trump wins they won’t have to. The Trump administration refused to expand the discrimination rules under Title IX, but President Biden did upon taking office .

In May, Trump said he would repeal them if he were elected again. After I become a dictator…”We’re going to end it on Day One,” Trump said on a talk radio show. “Don’t forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. And we’re going to change it — on Day One it’s going to be changed.”

