Cerritos Homeowner Shoots Suspected Burglar

August 18 2024

A homeowner in Cerritos took matters into his own hands and shot a suspected home intruder Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 11000 block of Shasta Circle to investigate the shooting that occurred around 1:44 p.m.

The burglary suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is in extremely critical condition, according to authorities.

