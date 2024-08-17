La Mirada Theatre Breaks Box Office Records for Third Straight Year

August 17, 2024

For the second year in a row, the Tony-nominated La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts announced that it broke its all-time box office records for attendance, single tickets, and overall revenue.

The 2022-2023 “Broadway Series” season opened with the London version of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, which was quickly followed by A Few Good Men, Grease, The King and I, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. All of the shows were co-produced by La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

Attendance outpaced last season’s, which was another record, by nearly 10%. Revenues also outpaced last season by 15%.

Since re-opening post-pandemic, La Mirada Theatre’s total attendance is up by almost 15% and overall revenues are up by 23%.

La Mirada Mayor John Lewis told LCCN, “We are excited about the resounding success we are experiencing in all of the different aspects of our theater. The theater recently opened the Courtyard Café and we are currently working on building out the upper lounge into a cabaret and jazz lounge which will also serve as a venue for various other forms of entertainment, including stand-up comedy, folk music, and film screenings. The La Mirada Theatre is working hard and fast becoming the go-to venue for concerts as well as theatrical events.”

BT McNicholl, La Mirada Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director, is encouraged. “Once again,” he says, “we’re happily surprised to see these positive numbers, and we remain grateful to the patrons — loyal attendees and first-time ticket-buyers — who have responded so enthusiastically to our productions.”

La Mirada Theatre is unique among U.S. regional houses: its self-produced shows are sponsored solely by a municipality, The City of La Mirada, which also owns and manages the theatre itself.

“We are pleased that so many residents and visitors to La Mirada continue to enjoy the experience of seeing a show at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts,” commented La Mirada City Manager, Jeff Boynton.

Tom McCoy, partner with Cathy Rigby, of McCoy Rigby Entertainment said, “As thrilled as we are about this news, and as proud as we are of last season’s critically acclaimed, box office successes, McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s upcoming 30th anniversary season at the theater could be our very best yet.”

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s 2023-2024 season of show opens this October with the regional theatre premieres of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical; followed by the West Coast Premiere of a brand-new musical, featuring all of your favorite songs from the 1980s, based on the hit movie, Mystic Pizza; and “Oh, what a night.”

More than 3 million patrons have passed through LMT’s doors since 1977, attending more than 4,000 performances. Numerous plays and musicals that were originally produced at La Mirada have toured the country and have played to audiences around the world.

Subscriptions and single tickets to this extraordinary season are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at www.lamiradatheatre.com.

