Harris Enjoys Big Surge in California

August 14, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential race has galvanized traditional Democratic voting groups and those not aligned with a political party, helping extend the Democrats’ already large advantage over former President Trump in California, a new poll shows.



Harris leads Trump 59% to 34% in the electoral-vote-rich Golden State, a margin 7 points larger than President Biden held earlier this year, before he gave up his bid for reelection late last month, according to the survey by Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, cosponsored by The Times.



Fueling the surge by the vice president are much higher levels of support that Harris receives from younger voters, ages 18 to 29, whose backing of the Democrats grew by 23 percentage points; and Black voters, whose backing jumped by 16 percentage points.



Other California voting groups that traditionally lean Democratic also expressed higher levels of enthusiasm for Harris than for Biden — with support bumping up 11 points among liberals and 10 points among Latinos, according to the poll of likely voters, which was conducted online from July 31 through Aug. 11.



“Harris has consolidated the support of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in the state,” said Eric Schickler, co-director of the Institute of Governmental Studies. “With Biden, you saw a lack of enthusiasm and engagement that was especially stark among young people and people of color generally. This looks a lot more like the numbers for Democrats in 2020.”



