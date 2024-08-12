Investing in Our Future: Why Artesia Needs Your Support for the Tax Ballot Measure

Artesia Mayor pro tem Ali Sajjad Taj

August 12, 2024

By Artesia Mayor pro tem Ali Sajjad Taj

As a proud resident of Artesia, I have always cherished the sense of community and shared responsibility that defines our city.

Artesia is not just where we live; it’s where we raise our families, send our children to the ABC School District, build our businesses, and create memories that last a lifetime.

This November, we have an opportunity to invest in our community’s future by supporting the tax ballot measure that will enhance the quality of life for everyone in Artesia.

A recent survey showed that an overwhelming majority of our residents support this measure, which speaks volumes about our collective vision for Artesia.

This proposed measure is about more than just numbers; it’s about our commitment to creating a safer, more vibrant, and prosperous community for all.

One of the key areas where these tax dollars will be invested is public safety.

As a community, we understand the importance of feeling safe in our homes, neighborhoods, and public spaces.

The measure will provide necessary funding to our police and fire departments, ensuring they have the resources needed to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

This means more officers on the streets, better training, and updated equipment to keep our community safe.

Infrastructure is another vital area that will benefit from this measure.

Artesia’s roads, bridges, and public facilities are essential to our daily lives.

By investing in infrastructure improvements, we can ensure our city remains functional, attractive, and efficient.

Well-maintained roads and public spaces make Artesia a more enjoyable place to live and work and attract new residents and businesses, contributing to our local economy.

As a parent, I know firsthand the importance of investing in our youth.

This measure will fund essential youth programs that provide our children with opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive.

From after-school programs and sports leagues to educational initiatives and arts programs, these investments will empower our young people and prepare them for successful futures.

Supporting our youth is one of the most impactful ways we can invest in Artesia’s future.

In addition to public safety, infrastructure, and youth programs, the measure will support other crucial city services that enhance our quality of life.

From maintaining our parks and recreational facilities to supporting community events and cultural initiatives, these investments will enrich our community and strengthen the connections that bind us together.

Supporting this tax measure is a choice to invest in the kind of city we want Artesia to be—a place where families feel safe, businesses thrive, and everyone has access to opportunities that help them succeed.

It’s about building a community where every resident feels valued and supported.

I urge my fellow Artesia residents to join me in voting for this important measure in the upcoming November election.

By supporting the tax measure, we are investing in a brighter, better future for our city. We are choosing to make Artesia a place where everyone can flourish.

Let’s seize this opportunity to come together as a community and make a lasting impact on our city. Your support and your vote are crucial.

Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant Artesia for ourselves and future generations. Thank you for your commitment to our community and for believing in the potential of our wonderful city.

