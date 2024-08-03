Harris campaign crushes Trump’s haul in July $310M to $139M

August 3, 2024



During the most tumultuous period of any presidential contest in recent memory, likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris crushed former President Trump in the July money race.



The vice president and her allies raised $310 million; Trump and his supporters raised $139 million, according to reports from their campaigns.



The 2024 presidential campaign fundraising haul was already expected to shatter records. Much of the money originates in California, whose donors fuel political races on both sides of the aisle.



But the remarkable amount of money raised in July took place amid a dizzying series of events: the aftermath of President Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump that fueled doubts about Biden’s cognitive skills; the attempted assassination of Trump; the Republican National Convention and Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate; Biden announcing he would not seek reelection; and Democrats then effectively crowning Harris as their nominee.



The vice president’s campaign noted that Harris had raised more than $200 million in the first week of her candidacy — the largest amount ever donated in such a short period in a presidential race.



“This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement, adding that the money will fund organization and voter-contact efforts in critical states around the nation.



“The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” Rodriguez said.



.

Like this: Like Loading...