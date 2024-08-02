CARMAGEDDON: 710 Freeway Closures This Weekend Due Shoemaker Bridge Repairs

August 2, 2024

Edited by LCCN

Long Beach officials said this week that a repair project this weekend will prompt closures and detours to the northbound 710 Freeway from downtown Long Beach and the port area.

The detours are due to repairs to the Shoemaker Bridge which spans the Los Angeles River and connects Seventh Street to the 710 Freeway.

Motorists coming from downtown Long Beach will need to access the northbound 710 Freeway from Anaheim Street, port officials said. The Ocean Boulevard, Third Street and Seventh Street ramps will be closed.

Crews will also close northbound Harbor Scenic Drive at Harbor Plaza. Vehicles will be detoured to Harbor Plaza to access northbound Pico Avenue and the westbound Long Beach International Gateway Bridge.

To reach the northbound 710, motorists can take northbound state Route 47 to eastbound Anaheim Street.

The Pico Avenue on-ramp to northbound Harbor Scenic will be closed.

The northbound 710 on-ramp from Pico Avenue to Ninth and Pier B streets will also be closed.

Vehicles can take westbound Pier B Street, turn right on Anaheim Way and head south on Farragut Avenue to access eastbound Anaheim Street and the northbound 710.

The eastbound Long Beach International Gateway Bridge connector to the northbound 710 Freeway will be narrowed to one lane during both days, to allow crews to work under the bridge.

Construction work this weekend may require fewer extensive closures, but motorists should take precautions and plan to use the road detours throughout the weekend, officials said.

