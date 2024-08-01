The Queen Mary’s Most Haunted Cabin, Stateroom B340, Opens on Friday, September 13th

Aug 1, 2024

[Long Beach, CA] – The Queen Mary thrilled fans at the MidSummer Scream panel on Sunday afternoon, July 28th, with a series of spine-chilling announcements for the upcoming spooky season. Each reveal left attendees screaming with excitement, with cheers echoing throughout the halls of the Long Beach Convention Center following the announcement of the highly anticipated reopening of the ship’s most notoriously haunted cabin, Stateroom B340.

Dubbed one of the “Top 10 most haunted places on Earth” by Time Magazine, the Queen Mary is excited to announce that the notoriously haunted Stateroom B340 will once again be available for overnight guests starting Friday, September 13th. After being closed for over 30 years, this famously haunted room reopened in 2018, but was shut down again during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, for the first time since early 2020, thrill seekers and scare enthusiasts have the unique opportunity to spend the night in the axiom of all alleged paranormal activity at the Queen Mary.

“Several of the cabins onboard the Queen Mary are considered haunted. But, the stateroom with the most famous reputation is room B340,” shared Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary. “We are thrilled to offer this unique and spine-chilling experience to our guests once again, with the first overnight guest welcomed back on Friday the 13th.”

Stateroom B340 has a large volume of recorded paranormal activity with many stories of haunted encounters noted in the ship’s logs. Reports date back to the final ocean voyage in 1967 and include complaints from guests staying in B340 claiming that someone was knocking on the door in the middle of the night. Other complaints include bathroom lights turning on by themselves, the sink faucet turning on and off on its own, and unexplained bathroom and closet doors shutting.

In addition to the reopening of Stateroom B340, the Queen Mary will host a Spooktacular Bazaar and Double-Feature Movie Night on Friday, September 13th ($10 per person). This event will take place adjacent to the ship at the Harry Bridges Memorial Park and will feature Halloween classics, Nightmare Before Christmas (7pm) and Labyrinth (9pm). Attendees can immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit with spooky pop-up shops, a fall market, delicious eats from local chefs and food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and more. Looking for a ghostly upgrade? Enhance the spooky fun with an Ultimate Movie Package for $250, which include (4) tickets, a Queen Mary blanket, movie snacks, a bottle of Queen Mary Champagne or (4) sodas, and a spooktacular surprise!

Adding to the festive fall lineup, The Queen Mary will present a Spooky Speakeasy experience on September 19th and 26th, priced at $55 per person and includes four drinks (21+ only). This special engagement will feature haunting stories of the Queen Mary’s most famous apparitions, each paired with a specialty beverage inspired by the specific spirit. Rounding out the announcements is an all-new paranormal ship walk titled “The Forgotten Stories.” This tour promises to delve into the lesser-known hauntings and paranormal phenomena aboard the Queen Mary. More details about the tour and speakeasy to be released soon.

The Queen Mary’s year-long haunted attractions and tours continue to draw thrill-seekers of all ages. For more information, or to purchase tickets for the haunted attractions and tours, please visit queenmary.com, or connect with on social @TheQueenMary.

